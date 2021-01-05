Thursday January 7th
Anaya Latin Dance – Beginner Salsa Suelta: Free Zoom Class 6p-7p
Palmer Alehouse – Andy Mullen Live 5:30p-8:30p
Friday January 8th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke 8p-11p
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7-11p
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Friday Karaoke is Back 7p-11p
The Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – Those Guts AK 10p-3a
Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 7p-7:40p Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny's FUEGO FRIDAYS 10p-3a
Williwaw Social – The Eternal Cowboys 8p-11:30p
Saturday January 9th
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – 100 Proof Karaoke 7p-10p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke 8p-11p
Don Jose’s Mexican Restaurant – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
Kenai Joe’s Taphouse – The Jammin Band 8p-12a
The Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – Those Guts AK 10p-3a
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny's SINFUL SATURDAYS 10p-3a
Uncle Leroy’s Coffee – Meet The Artist: Jameil Timothy Atkins 2p-4p
Williwaw Social – The Eternal Cowboys 8p-11:30p
Sunday January 10th
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 7p-11p
Vans Dive Bar – Open Mic Night 7p-11
Monday January 11th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke 8p-10p
Vans Dive Bar – MonDayshas Unplugged 7p-11p
Tuesday January 12th
Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 7p-11p
Vans Dive Bar – Garret Plays With Himself 7p-11
Wednesday January 13th
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 7p-11p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday! 7:30p-11:30p