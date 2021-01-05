Thursday January 7th    

Anaya Latin Dance – Beginner Salsa Suelta: Free Zoom Class  6p-7p

Palmer Alehouse – Andy Mullen Live  5:30p-8:30p

Friday January 8th   

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke  8p-11p

Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night   7-11p

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Friday Karaoke is Back  7p-11p 

The Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla)  – Those Guts AK  10p-3a

Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!  7p-7:40p Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny's FUEGO FRIDAYS 10p-3a

Williwaw Social – The Eternal Cowboys  8p-11:30p

Saturday January 9th   

American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – 100 Proof Karaoke  7p-10p 

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke  8p-11p

Don Jose’s Mexican Restaurant – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow  8p-11p

Kenai Joe’s Taphouse – The Jammin Band  8p-12a

The Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla)  – Those Guts AK  10p-3a

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny's SINFUL SATURDAYS 10p-3a

Uncle Leroy’s Coffee – Meet The Artist: Jameil Timothy Atkins  2p-4p

Williwaw Social – The Eternal Cowboys  8p-11:30p

Sunday January 10th   

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke  7p-11p

Vans Dive Bar – Open Mic Night  7p-11

Monday January 11th   

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke  8p-10p

Vans Dive Bar – MonDayshas Unplugged  7p-11p

Tuesday January 12th    

Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke  7p-11p

Vans Dive Bar – Garret Plays With Himself  7p-11

Wednesday January 13th    

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke  7p-11p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday!  7:30p-11:30p

