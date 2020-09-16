Thursday September 17th               

Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events  7p-9p

Arctic Academie de Danse – Argentine Tango Fundamental Class  6:30p-8p

Denali Harley-Davidson (Palmer) – Constitution Day Freedom Rally w/ Kenny Lee & Stephen Patrick  6:30p-8p

Fairbanks Folk Fest – Spank Williams! - Happy Hour 9/17   5:30p-6:30p

Sweet Cheeks Cabaret – Glamour Eye Makeup w/ Titty Titty Bang Bang Zoom Class  6:30p-7:30p

Vans Dive bar – Honor thy Hobo: Winter gear & food drive with music from Houseless Records  8p-12a

Friday September 18th   

4 Royle Parkers Bar (Soldotna) – Hott Mess September 18th  9p-1a

Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events  2p-9:30p

Arctic Fox (Fairbanks) – Marc Brown  10p-3a

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Dan Saddler playing live music  6p-10p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Live Music September: JD Cox  6:30p-9:30p

Grace Ridge Brewing Inc. – Homer Opus at Grace Ridge Brewing Co.  5p-6p

John’s Home Studio – Live at JHS Ep. 13: Village Mutt; A Local Non-Profit Fundraiser  6:30p-8p

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – Lip Drip: A Pride Event w/ DJ Manny  10p-3a

The Vagabond Inn (Kenai) – Mark LeBrell  8p-12a

Williwaw – Unplugged: The Eternal Cowboys  8:30p-11:30p

Saturday September 19th    

Alaska Botanical Garden – A Pathway Performance: Sugar & Salt  10a-11a & 2p-3p  

Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events 12:30p-11:30p

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Roland Roberts Band playing live 6p-10p

Klondike Mike’s and The Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Danger Money Live  10p-3a

Palmer Alehouse – I Like Robots LIVE at Palmer Alehouse   7p-10p 

Williwaw – Unplugged: The Eternal Cowboys  7p-9p

Sunday September 20th    

106.1 FM Out North Radio - Beat Roots Alaska: Beat Roots w/ MW   3p-5p

Alaska Botanical Garden – A Pathway Performance: Sugar & Salt  10a-11a & 2p-3p  

Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events  10a-8:30p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Live Music September: Tyson Cole  5p-8:30p

Land’s End Resort (Homer) – Alaska World Arts Festival: Live at Lunch  12p-1p

VFW 9978 – Karisma Live  7p-10:15p

Monday September 21st   

Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events  7p-9p

Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!  7p-7:40p

Van’s Dive Bar – Mondrews Unplugged  w/ Drew Erickson  9p-12a

Tuesday September 22nd   

Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events  9:30a-11a

Boobs’ Living Room in Spenard – The Eternal Cowboys: Live, Laugh, Livestream  7p-10p 

Wednesday September 23rd    

Alaska Sealife Center – Singing For SeaLife: A LiveStream Benefit Concert for the Alaska SeaLife Center  5:45p-8:30p

Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events  8p-9p

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic at The Big I  7:30p-1a

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday!  7:30p

