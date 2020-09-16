Thursday September 17th
Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events 7p-9p
Arctic Academie de Danse – Argentine Tango Fundamental Class 6:30p-8p
Denali Harley-Davidson (Palmer) – Constitution Day Freedom Rally w/ Kenny Lee & Stephen Patrick 6:30p-8p
Fairbanks Folk Fest – Spank Williams! - Happy Hour 9/17 5:30p-6:30p
Sweet Cheeks Cabaret – Glamour Eye Makeup w/ Titty Titty Bang Bang Zoom Class 6:30p-7:30p
Vans Dive bar – Honor thy Hobo: Winter gear & food drive with music from Houseless Records 8p-12a
Friday September 18th
4 Royle Parkers Bar (Soldotna) – Hott Mess September 18th 9p-1a
Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events 2p-9:30p
Arctic Fox (Fairbanks) – Marc Brown 10p-3a
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Dan Saddler playing live music 6p-10p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Live Music September: JD Cox 6:30p-9:30p
Grace Ridge Brewing Inc. – Homer Opus at Grace Ridge Brewing Co. 5p-6p
John’s Home Studio – Live at JHS Ep. 13: Village Mutt; A Local Non-Profit Fundraiser 6:30p-8p
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – Lip Drip: A Pride Event w/ DJ Manny 10p-3a
The Vagabond Inn (Kenai) – Mark LeBrell 8p-12a
Williwaw – Unplugged: The Eternal Cowboys 8:30p-11:30p
Saturday September 19th
Alaska Botanical Garden – A Pathway Performance: Sugar & Salt 10a-11a & 2p-3p
Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events 12:30p-11:30p
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Roland Roberts Band playing live 6p-10p
Klondike Mike’s and The Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Danger Money Live 10p-3a
Palmer Alehouse – I Like Robots LIVE at Palmer Alehouse 7p-10p
Williwaw – Unplugged: The Eternal Cowboys 7p-9p
Sunday September 20th
106.1 FM Out North Radio - Beat Roots Alaska: Beat Roots w/ MW 3p-5p
Alaska Botanical Garden – A Pathway Performance: Sugar & Salt 10a-11a & 2p-3p
Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events 10a-8:30p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Live Music September: Tyson Cole 5p-8:30p
Land’s End Resort (Homer) – Alaska World Arts Festival: Live at Lunch 12p-1p
VFW 9978 – Karisma Live 7p-10:15p
Monday September 21st
Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events 7p-9p
Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 7p-7:40p
Van’s Dive Bar – Mondrews Unplugged w/ Drew Erickson 9p-12a
Tuesday September 22nd
Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events 9:30a-11a
Boobs’ Living Room in Spenard – The Eternal Cowboys: Live, Laugh, Livestream 7p-10p
Wednesday September 23rd
Alaska Sealife Center – Singing For SeaLife: A LiveStream Benefit Concert for the Alaska SeaLife Center 5:45p-8:30p
Alaska World Arts Festival – Virtual Events 8p-9p
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic at The Big I 7:30p-1a
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday! 7:30p