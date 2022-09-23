kesiak-skerryvore-May18-0034-Edit-Edit-2.jpg
Kris Kesiak




What do you get when you cross classic rock, bagpipes, and Celtic sensibility? Two-time Scottish traditional music “Live Act of the Year,” Skerryvore.

A surprisingly delightful mix of fiddle, accordions, and bagpipes, alongside guitar and vocals, Skerryvore represents the best of contemporary Scottish music.



