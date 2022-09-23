What do you get when you cross classic rock, bagpipes, and Celtic sensibility? Two-time Scottish traditional music “Live Act of the Year,” Skerryvore.
A surprisingly delightful mix of fiddle, accordions, and bagpipes, alongside guitar and vocals, Skerryvore represents the best of contemporary Scottish music.
Skerryvore’s fiddler, Craig Espie, says that when the band formed in 2005, their sound was rooted in traditional Celtic music. However, as the band grew, so did their sound. Initially, only four members strong, Skerryvore gigged as a Cèilidh band.
“When we started, we were just a band of four, and there were no vocals and no electric guitars. We were a purely Cèilidh band, which is, you know, for dancing at pubs and weddings,” says Espie.
But as guitarist and singer Alec Dalglish found his writing chops, the band’s sound became too big to be contained in tiny Scottish pubs.
“When Alec became a singer and songwriter, other members started joining the band and bringing their own inspirations to the music. [Skerryvore] just kind of evolved into having everybody’s different musical influences all represented. I think it was a really natural transition for us,” adds Espie.
The band’s evolved sound can best be described as a dash of 80s pop, a sprinkle of The Dropkick Murphys, and a whole lot of bagpipe.
Not surprisingly, the band has been a model for up-and-coming Scottish bands who want to defy genres while staying true to their heritage.
“There’s certainly a decent growing number of younger bands who are taking traditional music and incorporating modern influences. There are a lot of bands taking pop and rock elements and putting that together alongside the bagpipes and accordions, and fiddles to create something new. We’ve been doing it for a while, and of course, there were people before us, but there’s a lot more now, and its created quite a decent scene,” says Espie.
While young Scottish musicians are battling for the spotlight, the old adage, “often copied, but never duplicated,” seems to apply when it comes to Skerryvore.
Skerryvore takes the Discovery Theatre stage on Friday, September 23 at 7:30pm. They will also host a “Spirit of Scotland” whisky tasting event on Thursday, September 22 at 5pm. Both events are sold out.