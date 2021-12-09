Lavished with praise like ‘The hottest Irish acoustic band on the planet’ by the Irish Voice, ‘the new gods of Irish music,’ by MOJO magazine, and ‘Nothing short of dazzling’ by Songlines UK, 5-piece Lunasa may be the biggest thing in Irish folk music since The Chieftains, and this Saturday they’ll be performing at the Performing Arts Center as guests of the Anchorage Concert Association.
The band, which derives its name from the Irish harvest god ‘Lugh,’ came together essentially as a barnstorming all-star band of folk musicians in 1997.
“It was as much by accident as by design, really,” said bass player and founding member Trevor Hutchinson. “A couple of us were offered a short tour in Australia back in ‘97. We were doing some gigs around Scandinavia, so we did that in Australia as a four-piece with flute, fiddle guitar and bass and then went back to our other bands and jobs and things, and a year later we repeated it and it went really well… Here we are 25 years later and it’s been a good trip.”
In that quarter-century, Lunasa has seen relatively low turnover and continues to expand its audience, writing more and more of their own music, according to Hutchinson, and in their most recent album ‘Cas’ includes vocals.
“We had a bunch of guest singers, all people we’ve worked with over the years, so we decided to bring a lot of them on the last album, which was about half tunes and half songs,” Hutchinson said. “It was really great to work with singers. We had Natalie Merchant — we’d done quite a lot with one of her albums a few years back, Mary Chapin-Carpenter, who we’ve worked with a few times…”
Friday’s show in Fairbanks and the Saturday show in Anchorage will mark the third time Lunasa has performed in Alaska but the first time not in March. Hutchinson said that audiences for Irish folk music are quite receptive no matter where they find them.
“I think Irish music, in particular is easy to appreciate even if you’re not that familiar with it,” Hutchinson said. “I suppose people have been exposed to it through movies and whatever, so if they’re not familiar with the genre they assimilate pretty easily.”
Hutchinson said that while Irish folk music shares many similarities with bluegrass and American folk music, but there are differences.
“In a way there’s less improvisation in Irish music,” he said. “The melody stays fairly close to the source of its reality whereas in Americanan there’s a bit more flexibility.”
Hutchinson said the Alaska shows will feature a fair bit of holiday cheer to boot.
“It will be lots of hopefully really good music and lots of lively tunes and a little bit of Christmas vibe as well,” he said. “We have a singer as well on this tour, a guy called David Curley. He’s a great singer and guitarist and violin player… We’ve always had great audiences in Alaska’ it’s a very sort of spontaneous, lively place — we’re looking forward to it.”
Note: Performance attendees must provide either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 completed at least two weeks prior to the event, or proof of a negative test result within 72 hours of the show