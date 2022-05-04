By Matt Hopper
The incredible Talking Heads song “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” has been covered many times across innumerable genres. But it was Scott Bradley’s Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) version that piqued my interest and had me searching for answers. Who in the hell was this singer, who was this band, and why am I completely transfixed?
The sultry, swingin’ Tin Pan Alley vibes of Postmodern Jukebox is the brainchild of 40-year-old producer, arranger, and musician, Scott Bradlee, who formed the group in 2011. However, Bradlee’s creation has grown to include a large collective of singers and musicians over the past decade. In fact, there are so many artists involved, that PMJ can simultaneously run tours in America and Europe.
”PMJ is a bit of a rotating musical collective — with Scott being the visionary creating the videos, but no longer going on the road with the act so he can continue to create,” noted the group’s publicist Mathew Barletta. “PMJ is really about the performance itself rather than the individual performers. [Bradlee’s] arrangements really allow the musicians involved to shine whether or not he’s onstage himself,” added Mitchell Hansen, the communications director of the Anchorage Concert Association.
As a musician, I usually don’t get into cover bands, but good songs are good songs, and PMJ has created a body of work of songs you already love that could probably fill an entire saloon-style jukebox at this point. And I’m not the only one clamoring for more. Millions of people have tuned in to listen to the group or watch them online because they have a winning formula — picking amazing songs and juxtaposing them with a classic genre. Sometimes it’s a sultry jazz rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep.” Other times it’s a vintage New Orleans dirge of the White Stripe’s iconic “Seven Nation Army.”
Covers are nothing new, but Bradlee’s spin on the genre is a stroke of genius that began at an early age.
Bradlee first fell in love with music when he heard George Gershwin’s ”Rhapsody In Blue” at age 12. Captivated, he bought the sheet music and learned how to play the entire album. His love for jazz continued through high school and into the Jazz Studies program at the University of Hartford. From there, he took the path traveled by many musicians — he became a “starving artist” in New York. In a large city, Bradlee struggled to make a name for himself.
Looking for inspiration, Bradlee began reworking popular music as a creative exercise. He quickly found that sharing the songs via YouTube often reached more of an audience than his live gigs. So when English author Neil Gaiman retweeted one of his videos, he found himself in front of more eyes and ears than all of his past gigs combined, and a career was born.
Now at the height of success, Bradlee has pulled a Brian Wilson opting to focus on arrangements, finding and producing singers in the recording studio, and putting together elaborate, beautifully cinematic videos you can view on their YouTube channel. Meanwhile, a rotating cast of singers and musicians take the live show on the road. The quality of the shows is so consistent that promoters don’t even announce the lineup in advance. So, their May 7 performance at the Atwood Concert Hall will be a well-hidden surprise.
”It’s always billed as a collective of rotating musicians, so we aren’t given info on who will be there,” noted Hansen. “Postmodern Jukebox is s really about the performance itself rather than the individual performers. Regardless of who the performers are, it’s guaranteed to be a phenomenal show.”
Postmodern Jukebox is presented in conjunction with the Anchorage Concert Association. The performance is Saturday, May 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $36 and are available at CenterTix.com.