Performing together for the first time, Studio C is proud to present ‘The Ed Washington Experience. Fronted by Ed Washington on vocals and keys, Levi Betz on guitar, Oliver Petraitis on bass, and Kengo Nagaoka on drums, The Ed Washington Experience features Washington’s music in an exciting, fresh, new way.
Washington, an Anchorage-raised artist, and producer, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music from UAA. During his years in the Anchorage music community, he has played with several ensembles, won three Alaska Hip Hop & R&B Awards, and has been involved with many different community organizations. These experiences earned him a legislative citation for his accomplishments and contributions to the local art community.
Washington will share the spotlight with singer-songwriter Ashley Young, who recently returned to Alaska after 13 years. While living Outside, Young performed with the band Juice in Idaho. Their debut album, “Skating Calls,” garnered the band the opportunity to open for Durand Jones & the Indications, Crumb and Polyrhythmics. In 2020, Ashley taught herself guitar and brought her soulful, warm vocal tone into her first solo effort. Her solo project is an honest and soul-stirring reflection on moving, loss, and self-love. This will be Ashley’s first solo set and first gig back in her home state.
The performance takes place May 20th from 7-10pm at Studio C (705 W 59th Avenue, Unit C). Tickets are $10 and are available online at eventbrite.com or at the door.