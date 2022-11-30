This fall, Alaskan metal bands reasserted themselves into the Alaska music scene. Not since the glory days of 36 Crazyfists have hard-hitting bands been able to pack Koot's, but on November 2, that's exactly what they did. For over eight hours, Anchorage metalheads bopped, stomped, and moshed throughout the bar to help raise money for the queen of the scene, Sarah Pederson. Exactly one month later, another band, Astoria State, hopes to keep the party going.
"Last time we played [in April], we had such a great time! Alaska is home for us, even if we don't live there full time anymore," said lead singer and Alaskan-born Danny Resnick.
Joined by another local boy, bassist Cameron Horst, Resnick's Astoria State is returning to Anchorage to give fans one hell of a show.
"Growing up here there were these epic concerts where a bunch of bands like the Crazyfists and Delmag would team up and just blow the roof off of Koot's all night long. So, when we were planning our second Alaskan concert, we knew we wanted to bring in some local bands and really celebrate the music coming out of here," said Resnick.
With Alaska Thunder Funk and The Jephries opening the show, there is little doubt that Friday's show will be one for the record books.
"I know technically, Danny and I are expats now, but no matter what, we will always be local boys – you can take the boy out of Alaska, but you can't take Alaska out of the boy," said Horst.
Horst and Resnick might still be boys at heart, but Astoria State has turned into a full-fledged adult in the last eight months. In July, they hooked up with Attack Attack!, Capital Vices, Kingdom Collapse, and Knockout Kid to play the When We Were Emo Tour in Chicago – not to be confused with the When We Were Young Festival. They spent the rest of the summer and fall crisscrossing the US with Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. The rigorous playing schedule helped sharpen the band's stage presence and catapulted them into a new stratosphere.
"Playing every night and being on the road in different cities and states has made performing feel like second nature, and our stage presence is so much better for it," explained Horst. "There were a lot of nights where Danny's on top of the bar belting, and none of us in the band even know where he's at in the room. An Astoria State show is a real show now!"
Although losing the lead singer in a bar doesn't come to top of mind when thinking about a kick-ass concert, it exemplifies the ways in which Astoria State has upped their performance game to match their music.
"You know, we've been on tour a lot, and the one thing people always tell us is that the ep is great, but we sound way better live. Now, not only do we sound good live, but we also have a show element. We're in sync with each other, channeling our energy together and all doing our jobs to entertain our fans," added Resnick.
But Astoria State isn't just packing their suitcases with bar tricks, they are also bringing up new music that has a decidedly heavy edge.
"I think we've always had heavy in us and while the EP was a good introduction to our music, the new songs we'll be playing Friday are head and shoulders above it. I think we have finally hit on the sound and brand that will just slam people in the face as say, 'yes, this is Astoria State,'" said Resnick.
While Astoria State is working its way to harder breakdowns and punchier lyrics, they aren't going full metal any time soon.
"We have a lot of songs that reach climactic moments emotionally and lyrically, and now, we have partnered them with matching breakdowns. I wouldn't say we're going full metal by any means, but we are pushing ourselves toward active rock," explained Horst.
Don't miss Astoria State as they take on Koot's on Friday, December 2, alongside Alaska Thunder Funk and The Jephries. The music starts at 8pm and tickets are $20 in advance or $60 for VIP at MyAlaskaTix.com. If you're feeling festive, wear your best ugly Christmas sweater for a chance to win door prizes – if you have an extra warm one, bring it for drummer Jon Longley or guitarist Jesse Carroll who will be freezing after flying in from Florida.