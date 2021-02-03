By O’Hara Shipe
SunDog slid into the Anchorage music scene with the release of their first album, ‘Fungus Among Us’, in 2018. Since then, the psychedelic-rock trio has been collecting an underground following and refining their sound.
“We had planned on releasing our second album last summer, but then COVID hit. When everyone started dropping new albums because no one could tour, we figured we should hold off and see what the future was going to hold,” says the band’s bassist, Devin Lind.
Although the hope of touring is still a distant light in an uncertain future, this week, SunDog quietly released their sophomore album, Cabin Fever. The album is an amalgam of 8 years of songwriting, and while the band’s lead singer, Abi Sparkman, says the band is ready to move forward with creating new music, dismissing Cabin Fever would be a mistake.
From the heavy-hitting tribal basslines of ‘Oh No!’ and ‘Shaman Song’ to the subdued, melancholic wail of Sparkman’s Jefferson Airplane-esque voice, on ‘Permagrog’, SunDog’s Cabin Fever is pitch-perfect.
“The funny thing about the album is that it seems to fit with the overall feel of life right now, even though most of the album was recorded before the first lockdown,” says Sparkman.
Sparkman and crew may not yet have realized that they have hit on the kind of timeless sound that most bands would kill for, but that’s probably a good thing because it means we get to keep these up-and-comers in Alaska for a little longer.
Cabin Fever is available for streaming on Spotify. You can also check out some of the band’s music videos on their YouTube Channel at SunDog AK.