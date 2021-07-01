There is a musical renaissance taking place in Anchorage this summer. Whether it is in response to our collective year of quarantine or just the natural creative cycle that comes with living here, one thing is for certain—music fans are in for one hell of a ride. So, let’s run down some of the acts that have us at the Press most excited.
The Sunday Nights
The alt-pop duo of Jonathan Heynen and Holly Ritterbush has been quietly performing covers for the last two years. However, after a successful debut of their original songs at the third annual Vanniversary, they plan to drop covers altogether. Equal parts Joss Stone and The Head and The Heart, Heynen and Ritterbush’s eclectic sound and heart-wrenching lyrics will have you begging for more.
Matt Hopper and the Roman Candles
It’s been a while since Matt Hopper graced the Alaskan stage, but with COVID in full effect, we were lucky enough to lure him back home. Rooted in the classic rock tradition with a little twist of tender folk, Matt Hopper’s band has the guitars and vocals to make anyone smile. Although we love Hopper’s old catalog, we are looking forward to the release of all the new music he wrote while cooped up in 2020.
Sideways
Early 2000s punk fans can rejoice as Anchorage finally has a band to call their own. Although Sideways has secured a loyal following with their ass-kicking covers of Blink-182, Green Day, and Sum 41, the boys are starting to produce originals. Their recently released “Dogbite” has the DIY garage sound that makes our hearts pound with delight.
Lilac
The perfectionists of Lilac have been honing in on their sound for the last two years and are finally about to come out of the shadows and into the light. A cocktail of shoegaze, emo, and instrumental, Lilac has a song for every taste. Look for them to make their debut this August.
Beneath Atlantis
Already amassing an underground following, this hardcore metal band is on par with the greats like 36 Crazyfists. Heavy guitars and even heavier vocals highlight Beneath Atlantis’ musical artistry, making them the metal band to watch. Their high-energy shows at Koot’s are not to be missed.
Husse
We first heard about Husse and his work with the Vitus Collective earlier this year. Now Husse is stepping out into the limelight with his electronic beats and collaborations with local hip-hop artists. His most popular song, “HELLO,” has amassed 13,000 plays and has definite Lil Nas X vibes.
Concrete to Clouds
This band has been on our radar for a few years, but it wasn’t until catching them live two weeks ago that we understood the hype. Concrete to Clouds has shifted from folk-rock to alt-rock, and the change is music to our ears. With epic breakdowns and an occasional saxophone solo, Concrete to Clouds is the kind of band that will have you dancing all night long.
Stone Atlas
Another band to come out of COVID, Stone Atlas, is a modern-blues rock group. Their live shows are filled with epic drum solos, guitar theatrics, and a healthy dose of raspy vocals. They recently celebrated the release of their new album by playing a set on top of Girdwood’s Jack Spat. The show was packed, and judging by the reception, Stone Atlas is a band that we’ll be hearing a lot more from in the coming months.