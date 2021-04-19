Life is an inevitability no one controls. We find ourselves often having to put our heads down and pummel through anyway. The pandemic has been nothing short of that for most. We've found ourselves having to focus on the positives as a means to ignore the disparaging imbalances of current life. In other words, we've had to accept the negatives as a constant part of our existence. It’s an issue that’s out of our hands. The key to survival often relies on our ability to compartmentalize. In order to push on, we have to look past the pain. A lot of people have been put out of work, and as a result, were left with plenty of time on their hands. As a result, artists and their artistry have pushed on through into full bloom.
This brings us to Madd Angler, local emcee, and up-and-coming videographer.
“I have always been interested in photography,” Angler said of his latest pursuit. “The reason I went out and bought the gear was because of how much I paid for my first two music videos, compared to the price of buying the equipment myself. There wasn’t much of a difference.”
The man has stayed consistent with the craft since that purchase. Starting off with a few music videos to collabs he'd done with Texas native Chad One Love. Later, linking up with Jacob Jump of the Rhyme Different battle league in order to document their epic battle held in Fairbanks two years back. With happenings on hold, the past year saw more collaborative efforts from the likes of Chad One Love, Shamazz James (formerly Scrap Iron James), Sean Van Camp (formerly Graz), and Fairbanks producer Trinity Stacks. Chad escaped the madness of Texas, with Shamazz leaving New York in his rearview. Although all very different artists on their own, they subscribe to that classic era sound of hip hop we refer to as “boom bap.” Although Sean and Angler are fairly new to collaborating with one another, Shamazz ain’t new to the workings of Angler
“I’ve always known Madd Angler as Cody Ayers from School.,” James shares in passing. “I felt I really got to know him in 2010 when he sent for me to co-produce with him and Trinity. He mentioned that I was respected in his community and a collaboration was past due, and so it began.”
James is currently working on a side project with Sean Van Camp under the group name Honest Allies. The project called in Angler, who has been shooting the visuals for it, too. With a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, the folks have set up for a statewide tour they’re calling the ‘Sticks, Stones, and Broken Bones’ tour. Angler is no rookie to the road, having joined Alaska Redd for a statewide tour last year. It will be a first though for some on the tour.
“I actually started rhyming in elementary school, but yeah this will be my first time doing a statewide tour,” Van Camp says. “I have done shows at Bitoz and Brown Bag here in Anchorage. Both of those places are closed now so that kind of dates how long it’s been since I have done a show. Most of the people who are familiar with my music know me from battles (Supple The Skillz & Juice) or hearing my music through word of mouth. I took a hiatus from music, a little over two years (2016-2019). Before that I was living in Florida for almost 3 years. I’m definitely excited to show our music to the entire state as a whole as well as see things I haven’t gotten to see yet. I haven’t been to Soldotna or Homer before so it’s gonna be a whole lot of fun, especially since this is a tour we are putting together ourselves with our own resources. It makes me even more excited for the ‘Sticks, Stones and Broken Bones’ tour.”
I reached back out to Angler for some clarification and a short Q+A via text messages.
How did the pandemic have an effect on your craft?
The pandemic hasn’t affected my everyday schedule much, if at all. I’m considered an essential worker so I never stayed home during the pandemic. I still was able to finish a EP with Johnny Kohler called Operation Midnight Sun which dropped last year mid pandemic.
When did you start to book the tour? Who's in the line-up? When and where are the shows?
The Sticks, Stones and Broken Bones Tour became an idea mid-pandemic. We hooked up with a few different people to get the ball rolling. After it was all said and done, it was Just Honest Allies, and I. We drove all over the state and met with a bunch of different venues and finally locked our first show in Homer on April 16th at Kharacters Alaskan bar. Then the next day we bring it down to Soldotna at the 4 royle Parkers bar. After that we head to Fairbanks on April 23rd to rock at The Big I with special guests Alaska Redd and Dgutta. We have another venue booked for July and many more TBA.
What projects are currently underway?
Angler: My most recent project is called Guidebook For The Alaskan Angler, which consists of 5 or 6 different local Alaskan producers and a handful of home grown emcees. The project is all about the road tripping experience while heading to the fishing hole. Its a 32-track project packed full of catchy rhymes and beats, created specifically for the outdoorsman. The release date is June 1st . I also locked a battle in Juneau on Halloween and have been prepping for that.
Which of your visual releases do you think best represents the direction or focus of your craft?
Angler: My most recent video I shot was for the Honest Allies/Pounds & Sounds crew called “Challenges”. You can find it on Youtube. If you type Madd Angler on Google search it will give you a longlist of my work, as well as digital links.
Keep your eyes on the prize and your ears to the ground, my friends. It’s been a long winter, so get your ass into gear and go see some peoples get live with it. Check these guys on social media platforms (Instagram/Facebook) to keep current with tour updates.