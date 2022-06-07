By Emily Tallman
A musical force of nature who relocated to Alaska from New York City in 2002, Jazz Hero Yngvil Vatn Guttu has single-handedly built a musical empire in the far north for independent Alaskan musicians. As a jazz trumpet player, creator, and director for Anchorage’s most beloved jazz festival and the founding director for numerous nonprofit initiatives dedicated to amplifying Alaskan music, her mark on Alaska’s music scene is indelible and vibrant.
Guttu’s approach to musical advocacy and community-building is as free-form and inspired as musical improvisation. Her vision for activating Alaskan musicians in new ways continually ventures into uncharted territory and, like improvisation, spirals off into a million colorful directions before finding its way back to the theme.
“I am an improviser at heart,” explains Guttu. “My passion is learning and trying new things, so I end up ‘dragging’ my collaborators along through the process for good or for bad!”
A native of Oslo, Norway, Guttu arrived in Anchorage in the summer of 2002 as a touring musician. After three days, she felt a strong sense of community and decided to stay. Before turning her attention to jazz, she worked in the state early on as a youth educator in music and theater (Alaska Theatre of Youth, University of Alaska Anchorage Theater Department, EnviroBeat).
At the time, there was no platform for composing jazz musicians in Alaska to perform original music, so she dreamed up the Spenard Jazz Fest in 2008. The first festival was a small cohort of eight jazz musicians who each presented one hour of material. The idea was a success and has grown to include several days of performances from local and internationally recognized musicians. But that’s not all. The festival has also expanded to feature dance, film, poetry, musical hikes, visual arts, and free workshops.
However, Guttu is not one to rest on previous successes. Her musical legacy includes three album releases on her record label, Kachemak Records. One album reached number five on the CMJ charts in both the United States and Canada. In addition, she has performed on dozens of other recording projects and created the far north’s version of the bestselling jazz book of all time AK Real Book. The book features 52 Alaskan composers and 310 pages of original music and is distributed to schools across the state.
Now, Guttu can add another major achievement to her storied career — 2022 Jazz Hero. Awarded by the Jazz Journalists Association, Jazz Heroes are “activists, advocates, altruists, aiders and abettors of jazz who have had a significant impact in their local communities.”
Although anyone who has met Guttu knows, this award has been a long time coming. But for the humble Guttu, it came as a major surprise when she was awarded last Sunday.
“It was a big surprise, to be sure,” says Guttu. “It’s nice to know that what you’re doing is being noticed. But, most of all, I hope it helps give some attention to the great music community that I fell in love with all those years ago.”
You can learn more about the award by visiting jjajazzawards.org. To learn more about Spenard Jazz Fest or to make a donation to the organization, visit spenardjazzfest.org.