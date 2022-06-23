Several years ago, a friend brought me to Taproot to see her buddy's new band perform at an ugly sweater party. I had only been to a handful of concerts at the time and had no idea what to expect. That show was, to this day, one of the best I've ever attended. Looking back, I feel so fortunate to have been there because it was Medium Build's debut performance.
I don't think anyone knew where that night's event would lead, but we were privileged to be there at the ground floor of Medium Build's career.
Now one of Alaska's biggest acts, Medium Build has taken many forms over the years and produced many different kinds of music. However, one element has remained the same – songwriter and founder, Nick Carpenter.
"I was in Nashville writing pop-country songs, and I started Medium Build as the place to put the songs that nobody wanted," Carpenter said.
Within 10 days of releasing his newest single, "comeonback," on June 8, 2022, the song had already accumulated 50,000 Spotify streams. If the reception of the single is any indicator, Carpenter has hit his musical stride.
While still embracing the intimacy and earnestness that has defined Medium Build's sound, the new song feels like a breath of fresh air for Carpenter.
"I can now write about the shit that I observe because I've been in all those situations. I've sat in the parking lot, gotten drunk, and talked to someone until 3AM and 4AM, wondering what the hell life is. And then you watch people live, and you're like, 'Well, I bet I could write about this,'" said Carpenter.
More than a song about an old friend, "comeonback" is a song about forgiveness. And not only forgiveness of others, but of ourselves as well.
"I think of songwriting like a dirty water faucet. You just keep the pipe running and eventually, the shit will get out, and all the mud will be gone. Eventually, it's just clean water coming out," explained Carpenter.
When Carpenter's bandmate, Jake Leboski, first played the beat for "comeoneback," He says he knew the song was going to give him a chance to clean out the mud.
"I really felt like I needed some catharsis, too," Carpenter said.
The timing of Carpenter's emotional release couldn't have been better. This fall, he and his bandmates will be embarking on their first major tour as support for indie-rock artist Briston Maroney.
"It's a pretty big deal for me, 'cause that's the first time I've ever gotten a support tour with an act that people know. Somebody with a blue check that people have heard of. I've done a bunch of those with Quinn [Christopherson], but I've never done one as Medium Build," explained Carpenter.
Medium Build's recent success is tangible proof that life doesn't always go the way you thought it would.
"I didn't think I would ever still be doing it this long. I always told myself that I would quit at 30. So, the fact that I'm 31 and about to go on my first tour has me thinking, 'Oh my god, how long am I gonna push this ball up the hill?'" said Carpenter.
While Carpenter may feel like Sisyphus endlessly pushing a stone up a steep hill, Alaska musicians are benefiting from his struggle.
"It's all good if everybody benefits, you know? That's what a good scene is. A good scene is supporting, sharing, and caring. That's what I try to remember. We all benefit when people do well," he said.
In 2019, Carpenter took a backseat as he played keys for NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alaskan Quinn Christopherson on his victory tour. Carpenter had submitted his own entry the same year. But if he felt any pangs of jealousy, he never showed them. In every video of the two performing, Carpenter is always sporting an ear-to-ear grin.
Carpenter has also co-written and played support for many other Alaskan songwriters and artists, including James Glaves, Ed Washington, and Zane Penny.
Although Carpenter relishes being in the background, he admits that, at times, it can be difficult to share his creations with other artists.
"It's hard to 'share care' for the thing that is your baby. I think that I have to not act in the scarcity mindset. I have to think that, 'Yes, another song will come. Another good line will come. Another whatever will come, and I'll be okay,'" he explained. "Sometimes, it leaves, and it becomes something else. Which is kind of the magic thing about it, and kind of the not magic thing about it. It's a fun trade. It's a fun life."
One thing is certain, Medium Build is definitely producing magical tracks, and Alaskans are getting a front-row pass to something special.