By Snarley Brown
10 years is a long time by any standard. Relationships between two people struggle to reach such a landmark in time. Now double up on the number of parties involved. The patience, compromise, time, and energy that situation calls for is more than most are willing to give. Now sprinkle in the fact that this is an independent venture, and these ventures generally result in more money being spent than made. What do you get? Repetitive actions that some might define as “crazy.”
It’s the typical day-to-day struggle endured by artists, and justifying your passion as anything other than a hobby gets more complicated the older we get. Of course, how we feel defies how we are perceived, but when has that ever stopped anyone? That much time invested in a passion exhumes emotional ties that aren’t easily severed.
This brings us to the story of She, a local thrash-punk band hailing from our very own Anchorage. She was founded in raw fuzz-fueled guitar riffs complimenting a tirade of blast beats layered with chunky bass lines and an aggressive growl. Altogether, you get that energy one can only find comparable to the likes of such thrash/grindcore kings as Pig Destroyer and An Albatross.
“We started She in October 31, 2008 and (we) wrote a set in 3 weeks to play alongside Trash Talk (hardcore band from Sacramento, CA),” says singer Andrew Sims.
Although the band is adept at creating under tight deadlines, they didn’t release their first album until 2011.
“We released a very do-it-yourself album in late summer 2011...then all kinda moved to Seattle for varying lengths of time. We played some really fun shows, wrote a few of the tracks on this new album, and made some good friends. From 2012-2018 we would play sporadically whenever we were all in the same state,” explains Sims.
However, Sims and his bandmates were rarely in the same state.
“Really, it only happened a few times a year, so practices were generally hammering out a set for showtime. There wasn’t much writing going on,” says Sims. “We started out as some sort of Converge/Pig Destroyer tribute band, but we’ve naturally evolved into our own sort of thing. It’s artsy grind/metal/hardcore punk.”
To get a sense of the band’s musical prowess, look no further than their five-song record, “Shame is the Most Effective Tool in the Human Arsenal.” From the first drum beat to the last, the record is a heart-pumping tribute to everything that makes hardcore awesome. The overall feel can be broken down into one solid word; Pride. The blood, sweat, and tears it’s taken the band to produce this work of art are written over every bass line.
But don’t take my word for it. Join Sims and longtime bandmates Mercy Cofield Jr.(Guitarist), Justin Rodda(Drummer), and Justin Costiniano (Bassist) Saturday, April 23 at Cafecito Bonito to experience their music yourself.
Cafecito Bonito (6307 Debarr Road Ste A) doors open at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased at Cafecito Bonito for $10. Local support sharing the stage will be Golden Delicious, Same Moon, and Snarley Brown.