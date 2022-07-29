We didn't have the chance to "get high like Colorado" with visiting electronic superstars, Milky Chance. But we did have the opportunity to explore the "Flashed Junk Mind" of percussionist Philipp Dausch ahead of the band's July 29, 2022 performance.
Shipe: I read that after performing just two live shows, you and Clemens decided to record an ep at your childhood home. Did you think in a million years that "Stolen Dance" would be the song that initially catapulted Milky Chance to international superstardom?
Philipp Dausch: Absolutely not. We didn’t think anything to it, it was just pure enjoyment of two friends doing something they love.
Shipe:Do you think having sole creative control over your debut ep helped solidify Milky Chance's unique, memorable sound?
Dausch:I guess so, though it definetly wasn’t concious. But of course it was as free as it could be since nobody, not even us expected anything from it.
Shipe: You guys just dropped an acoustic version of the "Sadnecessary" album. Does the music take on a different meaning or significance when it's stripped back?
Dausch: In that case it definitely was like a throwback, almost like an old Fotoalbum you look at and brought back a lot of memories and feelings you can’t access just like that. And I guess it always has a more intimate room if you play something acoustic alone in a room.
Shipe: Milky Chance's newest album "Trip Tape," came out in 2021 and has some great covers of The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, and Soft Cell. What made you decide to put your own spin on those particular songs?
Dausch: We had a lot of time since touring wasn’t happening, so we had a space to take a break, rethink and also spent a lot of time in the studio and try things out. Covering songs and creating something like a trip tape was a result of us and our team to think out of the box and something different.
Shipe: At this point, you have a really diverse catalog to pull from. Are you able to give any teasers of the setlist for Anchorage on Friday night?
Dausch:Indeed it is a colorful mix of all albums, old and new! Not that easy to pick to be honest, haha.
Shipe: And a final question, just for fun; if you and Clemens were being chased by a moose, who would survive to tell the tale?
Dausch: Probably the moose.
