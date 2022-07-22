Jimmy Eat World is celebrating nearly three decades and 10 albums of existence, all but one with the current lineup of lead vocalist and lead guitarist Jim Adkins, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Tom Linton, bassist Rick Burch, and drummer Zach Lind.
We caught up with Adkins to talk about live music post-pandemic, staying together for three decades, and visiting Alaska for the first time.
Shipe: I'm not going to lie; this might be the earliest I've woken up for an interviews (laughs).
Adkins: Luckily, I have that whole jet lag thing working for me since we just came back from Europe. We've been waking up at 5am, which is pretty much the only time you can be outside in Arizona (laughs).
Shipe: Is this going to be your first time in Alaska?
Adkins: I actually have quite a few friends that moved up to Alaska and they always talk about how much they love it. This will be my 50th state, so I am excited to get up there and finally cross it off the list.
Shipe: Speaking of traveling, obviously, the music industry has changed drastically since 2020. How is touring nowadays?
Adkins: I find myself more aware of savoring the positive moments of this thing I've chosen to do with my life. You know, our whole routine for the last 25 years or something, it kind of went out the window. So I had to come up with a new plan, which ended up being a lot of thinking.
Shipe: I imagine the break gave you a lot of time to reflect on everything you've done as a band.
Adkins: It's always been tricky for me to celebrate the small victories, you know, and I feel like that's, there's always the next thing you have to do. Like you, you spend a lot of time working on an album, but you can't really stop and say, "we did it," because now you have to practice playing some of the songs that might have changed around a bit. Then there is always the next thing that requires your entire energy to focus on. Sometimes, you're just really missing out on the experience of it all. So, that's a really long way to say; yeah, I think gigs take on a different, more important role for us now.
Shipe: How have the fans been responding to seeing live music again?
Adkins: You know, it's kind of a big deal. We just got done playing in Europe, and some of these people have been holding on to tickets since 2020. It's pretty humbling to have fans that will do something like that. We don't overlook that kind of love and what it means because it's a huge deal.
Shipe: You guys just dropped a new single. Did you find that the forced break because of COVID gave you more time to be creative and write?
Adkins: I thought I was going to be, but it didn't work out that way. I find that if you fail to really accept how you feel about things first, then you're just setting up an emotional time bomb for yourself and for your psyche. It's going to explode, and you don't have any control over when that's going to be or how devastating it's going to be. I guess what I'm trying to say with that is that it wasn't like the most productive time. There was a lot of starting something, and there's a lot of material generated, but none of it really became songs. I mean, maybe now I can look at it with a different perspective and put it together and flush it out. But during that time, I felt like we were just sort of working through a tough situation.
Shipe: Your songwriting always seems to capture universal emotions so well which has given your albums a lot of longevity...
Adkins: I think we sort of lucked into that. We get asked all the time how we're still a band after 30 years because that's not something that happens often. I don't have a great answer for how that happened. I think we just lucked into having exactly what we needed to continue to do this for so long. We found common ground in the things that interested us, and we relished the reward and challenge of creating music that would resonate.
Shipe: I'd argue that it was some luck but also a lot of skill and work ethic.
Adkins: I mean, maybe. If you take a song like "In the Middle," there wasn't anything I was thinking about at the time. But that song somehow got at something that people internally struggle with all the time. It's this idea of basing your self-worth on external validation and how unsustainable that is as fuel for your self-worth. That's a really complex way to say a very simple idea, but people seemed to really get it. I know that I still struggle with it, and I find myself struggling with more than I like to admit. I think when you hit on something so universal, it touches people.
Shipe: That makes a lot of sense. Does inspiration often come subliminally like that for you?
Adkins: Definitely not all the time (laughs). It happens often enough to encourage me to keep going through the times when it's a major slog, and you're trying to crack the puzzle. Those times trying to solve a puzzle can be like pulling teeth. Then there are other times when it's just effortless. I've definitely experienced both of those.
Shipe: I know you have to get back to work, but I really appreciate your time, and we are all looking forward to seeing you rock out on Saturday!
Adkins: We're really excited, too! It's going to be a great time.
Jimmy Eat World will play Williwaw on Saturday, July 23 with local support from Delmag, Blackwater Railroad Company and The High Pets. Doors are at 5pm and tickes are $65 in advance at williwawsocial.com or $70 at the door.