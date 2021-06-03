Alaska's own Portugal. The Man is the latest confirmed act in the Alaska State Fair’s 2021 AT&T Concert Series. The Grammy-winning rockers with Wasilla roots will perform at the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre stage on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 11, at 10 a.m.
A special event, Pints with Portugal, is scheduled for June 11 at the Matanuska Brewing Company in Eagle River from 4 to 7 p.m.
Over the past decade, Portugal. The Man has flourished from their Alaska roots into a rock band to be reckoned with. Now based in Portland, Oregon, but still deeply proud of their birthplace in the Last Frontier, the band is comprised of John Gourley, Zach Carothers, Kyle O’Quin, Eric Howk, Jason Sechrist and Zoe Manville.
The band soared to new heights in 2017 with the release of their RIAA certified-gold album, Woodstock. The album’s single, “Feel It Still,” earned the group accolades including a Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, a five-time RIAA platinum-certified single certification, and a 20-week residency at #1 on alternative radio.
Quinn Christopherson, an Ahtna Athabaskan and Iñupiaq songwriter who was born, raised and based in Anchorage will be opening for the show.
Tickets to Portugal. The Man go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on June 11. Concert tickets will be available for purchase at alaskastatefair.org. The band joins previously announced acts: Martina McBride on Aug. 22, Michael Jr. on Aug. 23, Dashboard Confessional on Aig. 27, Jon Pardi on Aug. 28, The Guess Who on Aug. 29, Zach Williams on Aug. 30, Common Kings on Sept. 2, and Billy Idol on Sept. 4. Tickets for these concerts are currently available for purchase at alaskastatefair.org.