What do the television, The Eiffel Tower, and Pipeline Vocal Project have in common? All three have been (or in one case, are about to be) showcased at The World Expo, more commonly known in the United States as, The World’s Fair, this week in Dubai.
Still marketed as the 2020 World Expo, this is the first time that such an event had taken place in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. With 192 nations planned to be in attendance and/or involved in some way, Pipeline Vocal Project look like they will be the sole representatives of the 49th state. “We want people here to know that Alaska, Alaskans, and Alaskan music are being represented on such a big world stage,” said alto, vocal percussionist, and the group’s manager, Lisa Hawkins, in an interview this past week.
For anyone who doesn’t know them yet, Pipeline Vocal Project is an Anchorage-based all-female a cappella vocal-trio, consisting of Adriana Latonio (soprano), Lisa Hawkins (alto/vocal percussion), and Molly Dieni (alto/bass). Since coming together over a shared love of music, they have gone from practicing in a parking garage near UAA to performing at the Alaska State Fair, going viral on TikTok (multiple times), being named the Anchorage Press’ Best New Band for 2020, and just this past weekend, performing as part of the Miss America Homecoming celebration.
Now they’re set to travel over 6,000 miles for their next gig. “(W)hen else would (we) have the opportunity to go somewhere like that and we get to do what we love and share our music while we do it? This is a dream come true.” With this year’s Expo aimed at showcasing the best examples of innovation, cooperation, and collaboration, Pipeline Vocal Project really are the perfect Alaskan representatives. As an a cappella group, those things are practically second-nature.
When asked what it means to represent the U.S.A, and more specifically Alaska, Lisa admitted, “I’m not sure I’ve even wrapped my mind around that yet. It’s an honor and a privilege. We've worked so hard these last couple of years through the pandemic. It really feels like we're actually making an impact with what we are doing.”
Pipeline Vocal Project will open for Brooklyn-native R&B artist, Maya Azucena, on the main Jubilee Stage in the U.S.A Pavillion (sponsored by the U.S. Department of State). Make sure to Follow Adriana, Lisa, and Molly, on their World Expo experience on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, @pipelinevocalproject, and listen to their debut release, Bronze, wherever you find your music. For more information or to book them for your next event, visit www.pipelinevocalproject.com.