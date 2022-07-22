In September 2019, Emma Hill and her partner Spencer Mitchell embarked on an 8-month sojourn through North America. Logging 30,000 miles and barely making it back to Alaska before the March 15, 2020 lockdown, the duo visited 30 National Parks and forests to create Hill's "Park Songs."
An exploration of music, poetry, musings, photographs, and video reels, Park Song, represents a new chapter in Hill's already illustrious career.
"We are the current stewards of all of these wild spaces. The only way we're going to keep any of these places wild is that everyone will have to stand up and believe they're worth putting money and energy into. I hope that art can be a way to help people care about those places too," explained Hill.
Although the bulk of Hill's work was created in the last three years, the project's humble origins began much earlier. A childhood spent on the banks of the Kuskokwim River in Sleetmute was undoubtedly the catalyst for her reverence for the natural world.
"People often forget that we are part of nature. We're not above it; we coexist with it," she said.
Delving into the complex relationship between humankind and nature is nothing new to Hill's work. In the titular song from her 2014 album Denali, she sings of witnessing some of the great wonders of the world but still being awestruck by the grandeur of Denali.
"Looking back, I think 'Denali' was my original park song," recalled Hill.
While the theme of nature has permeated Hill's previous work, Park Songs takes a decidedly different approach.
Unlike her previous records, most of which were produced with full band arrangement, the Park Songs album strikes a more vulnerable chord. Without the accompaniment of longtime bandmate Bryan Daste, Hill relies on her uniquely undulating vocal tone and pared-back acoustic melodies. The intimate nature of the album beckons the listener to lean in closer and become fully absorbed in Hill's world.
"I hope that Park Songs will encourage anyone dreaming of escaping to the woods to make it happen. I will always remember it as one of the best times in my life, not only because I found profound love, but because I discovered a new side of myself," said Hill.
Beyond her characteristically heartfelt lyrics, Hill delves deeper than ever into her songs with the album's accompanying book. A collection of photography, stories, and poetry, the Park Songs book helps to illustrate the experiences that inspired the music.
"Park Songs has challenged me artistically and forced me to spend a lot of time with my emotions and understanding the world around me. In a lot of ways, this was a cathartic process, and I am really proud of what I have achieved," said Hill.