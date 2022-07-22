Purchase Access

In September 2019, Emma Hill and her partner Spencer Mitchell embarked on an 8-month sojourn through North America. Logging 30,000 miles and barely making it back to Alaska before the March 15, 2020 lockdown, the duo visited 30 National Parks and forests to create Hill's "Park Songs."

An exploration of music, poetry, musings, photographs, and video reels, Park Song, represents a new chapter in Hill's already illustrious career.



