Palmer rapper Devon Shaw, better known as D The Lyricist recently released his latest EP, “Fear Itself.”
“It's exactly what I want it to be. I'm so proud of that project. " Shaw said.
Shaw has released numerous albums, singles, and collaborations over the years. His music is known for its deep lyrics that draw inspiration from the gangster rap genre. He called himself a “hip-hop head” that grew up listening to the pioneers of rap such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Run DMC.
“I became obsessed with it. I was definitely brought up by gangster rap. There's no denying that,” Shaw said. “I love world play. I love interesting lyrics… That was always my happy place. I love making music… Even in the darkest times of my life. It's something I always do. I'm always making music in some capacity
Shaw said his new album reflects a stylistic change with a more uptempo theme this time around and referred to it as the “next step” in his musical career.
“This one I actually just sat back and wrote because I enjoyed it… It's a lot less introspective because I got a lot of that out with my other albums," Shaw said. “The album's called 'Fear Itself' because there's nothing to fear but fear itself. I'm at the stage of my life where I've faced all my fears… I evolve so my musical style is going to evolve with me. I'm still changing. I'm still learning. I'm happy. There's little I can complain about.”
Looking forward, Shaw said that he’s eager to keep doing what he loves: making melodies with his friends, family, and fellow musicians across the state.
“Right now I just want to build my music up so I can tour and do shows," Shaw said. “I'm far from being done yet.”
In addition to making his own music, Shaw has embarked on numerous projects across the community to support the local music scene. His largest and most ambitious project is the annual AK Rhymefest event. AK Rhymefest reaches far beyond the event itself. The brand also serves as a multimedia platform with numerous facets such as local music promotion and radio interviews with local artists.
This year’s event takes place June 24 at Klondike Mike’s, a venue that’s supported Shaw’s efforts for many years.
"That's home," Shaw said.
The “Fear Itself” EP is available on multiple streaming platforms. Shaw said that the EP will be released as a full album later this year, but he currently has a limited supply of physical copies available upon request. He said that anyone can ask for a copy of the full album by donating whatever amount they can to support his cause. He noted that anyone who does that will also receive a free digital version of the album.