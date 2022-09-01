CK_1200x800 - Solomon Joy .png
By Solomon Joy

Touring in support of their long-awaited debut album, 'Lost in Paradise,' the last time the Common Kings graced an Alaskan stage was in June 2017. At the time, they had already achieved international recognition from touring with Justin Timberlake and Meghan Trainor. However, it was the strength of 'Lost in Paradise' that catapulted the Kings to the reggae equivalent of rock stars. But just as the Kings were enjoying the fruits of their labor, they experienced one of the music industry's biggest setbacks – a global pandemic.

"After the album got nominated for a Grammy [in the Best Reggae Album category], we were touring very, very heavily. We were on the road right up until the beginning of COVID. We were actually supposed to be going on tour with Slightly Stoopid when everything shut down," explained guitarist Mata.

common kings


