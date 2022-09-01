Touring in support of their long-awaited debut album, 'Lost in Paradise,' the last time the Common Kings graced an Alaskan stage was in June 2017. At the time, they had already achieved international recognition from touring with Justin Timberlake and Meghan Trainor. However, it was the strength of 'Lost in Paradise' that catapulted the Kings to the reggae equivalent of rock stars. But just as the Kings were enjoying the fruits of their labor, they experienced one of the music industry's biggest setbacks – a global pandemic.
"After the album got nominated for a Grammy [in the Best Reggae Album category], we were touring very, very heavily. We were on the road right up until the beginning of COVID. We were actually supposed to be going on tour with Slightly Stoopid when everything shut down," explained guitarist Mata.
While some bands relished the opportunity to take an extended break from the grind of touring, the Kings used the break to lean into the creation of their second full-length album.
"I think being stuck in the studio really was a blessing in disguise in that it forced us to sit down and chill. But by the second week, we looked at each other and decided it was time to go back to work," said bassist Uncle Lui.
For the next 15 months, the Kings became what Uncle Lui describes as "studio rats," while they penned over 100 songs – only 22 of which will make their upcoming sophomore album.
"The album won't come out for a little longer, but we are really proud of it. I think we pushed the envelope sonically, and it's something we can't wait to share with the world. But we're still going to make everyone wait a little longer," said Uncle Lui.
If the album's first single, "Damn Good Time" is any indication, the Kings are headed in the direction of fusing island strings with punkier drums. Despite the shift, certain things remain the same – like Jr. King's three-octave vocal range and upbeat lyrics.
"I think our songs are usually positive because the way we were raised [in Polynesia families], if you cried, you got beat harder. So, there was only ever one option – find a reason to smile," laughed Samoa-born Mata.
Mata and Uncle Lui both credit their humble South Pacific roots for instilling them with unflappable positivity.
"None of us came from much, and we're simple living people, so anything good that comes our way is just sick, you know? I think that made us so much more grateful because we feel blessed for any opportunity," explained Uncle Lui. "It's crazy to think that four Polynesian boys coming from the islands would ever get to tour with Justin Timberlake, Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, and the Dirty Heads. We never thought something like that could be possible."
Those at the Alaska State Fair on Friday have the opportunity to bask in the unique warmth created by the Common Kings and Shaggy. Tickets start at $49 at ETix.com and the gate opens at 5:30pm.
--
Press: In an episode of Survivor based in Alaska, who would be the first one voted out, and for what?
Mata: It would probably be me for trying to wrestle a bear while naked.
Press: Does the bear have to be naked?
Mata: Yeah! He’s naked, so I have to be naked, too.
Press: I think I know the answer, but who in the band is most likely to attempt a selfie with a bear?
Mata: Definitely me!
Press: Would you rather try Akutaq or Muktuk?
Uncle Lui: Akutaq. But wait, what is it? (laughs)
Press: It’s an Alaska Native ice cream made with Crisco and berries...
Uncle Lui: Oh yeah? We love Crisco on the islands, so I am happy with my choice.
Press: There is an Eskimo Ninja Warrior course at the State Fair. Who in the band is most likely to dominate?
Uncle Lui: C’mon! You’re looking at him. I’m sure Mata thinks it would be him because he’s in good shape, but I could take him.
Mata: I’m sure Jr. would say him, but when it comes to core and upper body...no way! (laughs)
Uncle Lui: Big Rome would be sitting on the sidelines cheering. (laughs)
Press: What fair food are you most looking forward to?