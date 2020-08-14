Summer is winding down, days are getting shorter, the Anchorage municipality is in the midst of its latest four-week “reset” of restrictions, and students, teachers, and parents are watching the impending school year grow steadily closer. But thankfully, there is still live music coming our way! Whether you are looking for one last summer outing or just need to get out of the house for the first time since that trip to Carrs last week, here is just a bit of what’s on tap for music in the area this week.
Live Music at the Zoo
Last week we said goodbye to both the Virtual Music in the Park and Virtual Live After Five music series. This week, one event seems to be taking that same energy and going to the next level, doing a socially-distanced but in-person show! This coming Saturday (Aug. 15th), local musicians, Gail Skurla, Bill Weinfurter, and Mike Wahlig & John Forbes (aka Juicy Harps) join forces for an afternoon and evening of live music right on the lawn at The Alaska Zoo. The day starts off as Skurla and Weinfurter take the stage at 2pm, followed by Juicy Harps later in the evening at 5pm. All in all, the event will run from approx. 2-7pm.
Make sure to come in early, as tickets to the show are included right in the day’s zoo admission fees. While the event is outside, the event coordinators are requiring both masks to be worn (they should cover both your mouth AND your nose, if’n you did not know that already), and social-distancing guidelines to be followed.
Live music, in the park, in 2020. What a sight to behold.
But wait - there’s more!
“That’s all well and good,” you might be saying. “But this is the last week before school starts, so we are going to the cabin. We won’t even be in town this week!” Thankfully, there are some great events across all corners of the area this weekend. First, on Friday night (Aug. 14th), join Anchorage’ own country-rock band, The Stack out at Matanuska Brewing Co. in Eagle River for a night that will surely get you dancing in your socially-distanced pod, and your weekend started off on the right foot. The show begins at 7pm. Don’t forget your mask.
If it just so happens that your cabin is not on that side of the Knick Arm, then you might want to check out the ever-kicking Anchorage rock-band, Danger Money, performing at Floaters Pub in Big Lake, also on Friday (Aug. 14th) beginning at 7:30 pm. Danger Money have been COVID-conscious music-warriors over the last months, holding first virtual, and now small, socially-distanced, well-disinfected shows (and open mic nights!), keeping their community engaged and yet safe during these lean times.
As always, there is sure to be more than just these few events, on-tap for this week. For more events, both here in Anchorage and the valley, as well as across the state, check out AK Concerts’ Music Calendar in this week’s Press or online at akconcerts.com. Stay safe. Wear a mask. Support live local music. Check in again next week with another Forecast.