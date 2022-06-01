By Drew Erickson
For many artists, creativity is born of a self-centered origin; they create because they need to. But most creatives eventually find that what they create can become bigger than they intended. Art, made privately, can be a tool that we use to heal ourselves. But, when made public, art is a form of expression that can reach far beyond its creator. Having recently begun sharing his music with the world, musician Zane Penny is focusing on how he can use his work to bring Anchorage’s arts community closer together.
As a songwriter, Penny uses his writing to create pleasure and beauty out of pain and ugliness. “I really believe that when you turn trauma into art, it’s not trauma anymore. You just, like, have a cool piece of art. Then I don’t look at it as, ‘This is a shitty part of my life.’ It’s like, ‘Damn, this is some good material to write with,’” he said.
But through sharing his music, Penny has found that songs have the potential to help the listener as well. “I’ll write something really personal, and then have kind of second thoughts about it, ‘cause I’m like, ‘Do I want people to know this about me?’ ‘Cause it’s like, so incredibly personal. It’s just kind of weird to reveal parts about me that my family might not even know. But I think that’s what’s so cool about it. People you don’t know maybe can relate to what you’re saying a lot more.
Penny wants the sense of community and connection to reach as far as possible. He is a part of Vitus Collective, a group that aims to host events for people of all ages to enjoy art and music.
”There’s no all ages shows here, except for the Nave shows, so, when there’s a chance, so many people come out to support.”
Currently, most live music in Alaska is performed in bars, which limits the audience demographic. But the collective is working on expanding the scene.
”The lack of alcohol is really dope. I was getting texts from people after the show, like, ‘As a person who’s sober, it’s really nice to be in an environment where that’s not, like, kind of the norm.’ When kids are there, or people my age, under twenty-one, they want to be included. So, everyone’s dancing and everyone’s singing. It’s such a good environment. It’s awesome. It’s just so much more fun to get everyone involved,” explained Penny.
The communal element of Penny and Vitus’ operations is not only applied to their public events but also to their work together.
“Every time I write music, it’s super collaborative. All of my friends make music, so I’ll kind of just pass it along, and get ideas, and we’ll all kind of add our little sauce to it,” Penny said.
And this sentiment extends beyond the Collective, across the local music community.
“In LA, everyone’s so replaceable, so everyone’s scrambling to the top. But in Alaska, you have to make it work with each other. It’s not really competitive at all — at least, in my eyes. It’s just like, ‘I’m throwing a show with the homies,” said Penny.
Before beginning to write and perform music, Penny was behind the scenes, working with Vitus to film music videos for the other members.
“I started when I was in kindergarten, making the Lego stop-motion shit. And then I kind of got into short films.” But he had always wanted to make music of his own. “I was like, obsessed with Justin Bieber. I wanted to be Justin Bieber. So, my first dream was, like, ‘I wanna be a pop star.’ And then I kind of got into filmmaking and stuff. And then I did that until, I don’t know, I joined Vitus and we started throwing shows, and now I’m like, ‘I wanna be a pop star.’”
After watching his colleagues perform live, Penny gathered the courage to step into the spotlight and began performing as well.
”Being able to see someone in the position that you want to be in is really empowering. Especially when you can see it in front of you. There’s a lot of hope to be given to people, I think,” said Penny.
Vitus plans to be very active in Anchorage this summer, with a wide array of artistic endeavors in mind. As well as producing music, they are working on fashion design, a series of zines, and a podcast. They are also aiming to host all-ages shows every week throughout the summer. As far as Zane’s artistic plans as an individual, he intends to release singles every few months while working up to publishing his first full album. For now, we can look forward to his next song, “The Avenue,” coming soon.
Check out Zane Penny’s work on Spotify, and make sure to follow @VitusCollective on Instagram.