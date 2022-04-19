Los Angeles-based indie rockers Magic Giant found their name listening to a Ted Talk from visual artist Peter Tunney. In his talk, Tunney described his lifelong mentor, Jonah Saulk, as a “giant of a human with big character.” Although Saulk turned out to be relatively small in stature, the name stuck and fittingly became the perfect metaphor for the band’s larger-than-life performances.
Magic Giant first burst onto the scene after releasing their 2017 debut album “In The Wind.” After that, they spent several years touring, but like the rest of the world, their plans got put on hold in 20202. However, it wasn’t all bad. A byproduct of quarantine, their sophomore album, “The Valley,” has been racking up big streaming numbers and bonafide Billboard chart success. If that wasn’t enough, the band has also been named one of “10 Artists You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone.
”[The Valley] came from the pit of being in quarantine for the last two years feeling like there was no way out. There were no distractions keeping you away from digging deeper into yourself and the depth of your own emotions,” explained the band’s guitarist, Zang.
After spending so much crafting the 13-track album that was released last month, Zang and the gang are ready to get back on the road. Dubbed the “the most festive band in the festival circuit,” the timing of Magic Giant’s upcoming April 29 performance at Williwaw couldn’t be better.
”It’s perfect going-into-summertime music,” reacted local bartender Heather Bartlett. “It sounds like California cruising music.”
Blending Zambricki Li’s banjo and Austin Bisnow’s vocals with cello and trombone, Magic Giant’s sound is marked by danceable groovy beats. Mix that with big singalong choruses, infectious energy, and joy, and you start to get a sense for what makes Magic Giant, well, magical.
When they’re not putting on a killer show, Zang and Magic Giant are stoked to explore Alaska.
”I would love to jump into a really cold body of water. I’m all about feeling natural and getting in,” the guitarist exclaimed when prodded about the Last Frontier.
Magic Giant appears live at Williwaw Social (609 F Street) on Friday, April 29, with support from local artist Bethlehem Shalom. Tickets are $20 — $25 at Eventbrite.com, and doors are at 7pm.