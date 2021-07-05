Anchorage’s hip-hop scene has remained largely underground, with occasional artists like Tayy Tarantino surfacing to make a name for themselves. But now, a collective of emcees and beatmakers known as Live from the North and working to make the scene more mainstream. We sat down with Irwin Torralba, Dan Harder, Isaac Durant, and Kevin Deboord to learn more about Live from the North’s contributions to Alaskan hip-hop.
Obviously, Anchorage isn’t known for being the kind of urban metropolis that usually inspires a hip-hop scene. So, how do four Alaskans decide this is the genre of music they want to explore?
Irwin: I remember in high school, I listened to a lot of mainstream hip-hop. But then I ran into this album by Nas called Illmatic. It reminded me of reading a book rather than listening to a song because the storytelling and imagery were so good. That album got me really focused on the lyrical nature of music and jumpstarted my writing.
Dan: I guess the first couple artists I got into were Sage Francis, Atmosphere, and Outkast. Actually, when I first heard Outkast, I fell in love with hip-hop—not just the lyrics but the beats. That’s what made me start experimenting with making my own beats. I am definitely most comfortable behind-the-scenes making beats.
It sounds like you guys were influenced by a diverse set of mainstream artists. How does that translate into making your own unique music?
Kevin: I feel like Alaska is always trying to catch up with the lower 48. So, it was obvious that hip-hop was going to make its way up here, but we don’t really have much of an identity.
It’s hard to connect with the city and the state as a whole when we don’t know what we’re selling or representing. But it’s also exciting because we get to blaze that trail. I think we’re still figuring out what Alaskan hip-hop is going to sound like.
What do you think needs to happen to develop a new music scene that doesn’t fit into the mold of folky, jam bands that Alaska is known for?
Kevin: We’re trying to everyone get on the same page, so we can all combine forces and combine our energy to make enough noise so that the whole scene will be noticed. It can’t be just one artist because the whole scene needs to get some traction. Then the artists who deserve to be at the forefront of the movement—the cream of the crop—will rise.
Isaac: Yeah, I agree with Kevin. Right now, the focus needs to be on bringing everyone together for the common good. It’s not enough that some people are doing their own thing and having some success. We all have to work to bring everyone up with us.
Irwin: It’s going to take some time for Alaskan hip-hop to mature because there is such a diverse set of artists doing a bunch of different things. I feel like we’re still in our infancy, but there is some really good music being made already.
Why haven’t Alaskan rappers come together to start carving out a bigger space in the music scene?
Irwin: I mean, hip-hop is a very competitive genre, so it’s hard to get people to work together sometimes.
Kevin: We have thrown showcases to support other artists while performing ourselves. And it’s cool to get all the different styles of hip hop together for a night. But we definitely feel like right now, we need to focus on ourselves so that we have the credibility to help others later.
The name of your collective is Live from the North, but I heard that there is a special, secondary meaning to the name.
Kevin: It’s kind of a nod to the idea of being alive. So, we’re not just performing live, but we are also living in the moment. We wanted it to be a reminder to not get weighed down by the past or worrying about the future. We want to just stay in the moment and to live in it.
Where can we find you guys on the internet?
Irwin: We’re on pretty much every social media platform as LiveFromTheNorth—all one word. You can also check out some tracks on Spotify. You can also see us live at Van’s Dive Bar fairly regularly.