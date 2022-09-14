Tom-Rush.jpg PHOTO CREDIT MICHAEL WISEMAN.jpg

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




As a child, Tom Rush’s parents forced him to take piano lessons. Although this would be Rush’s first indoctrination into the world of music, the aspiring musician recalls that the lessons were torture. “I think my parents and teacher were just lucky that they weren’t harmed in the process of me learning to play,” jokes Rush. But when an older cousin introduced him to the ukulele, Rush was hooked.

“In my eyes, my cousin was a superstar,” explains Rush. “He had this trick where he could take a lit cigarette, flip it back in his mouth and dive into the swimming pool. I mean, how cool is that?”



Tags

Load comments