While I drink my coffee each morning, I reluctantly watch EuroNews. With each sip, I hear surreal and grim reports on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The updates on the number of dead civilians. The next wave of attacks on civilian infrastructure. The growing displacement of the Ukrainian people. It's almost too much to take in with a cup of morning coffee.
In a March 25 press briefing, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Representative to Ukraine, Karolina Lindholm Billing, shared the stark reality that one-quarter of Ukraine's population is displaced. Internally, 6.5 million have been displaced, while 3.7 million have fled the country.
As collective anger and frustration grow, many around the world feel powerless to aid the Ukrainian resistance despite having a desire to do so. Scenes of citizen resistance, bravery, and courage remain inspirational to us. But what can be done? A new project led by a punk band provides an opportunity to support the resistance and fight against Putin's annihilation of Ukrainian towns and cities.
On March 19, Ukrainian punk band released "Kyiv Calling," a cover of The Clash's iconic "London Calling," to raise awareness of the invasion and to raise funds for the Free Ukraine Resistance Movement (FURM). After The Clash granted permission, the band wrote the lyrics over two days in Lviv, in western Ukraine, near the Polish border. The track was mixed and mastered by producer Danny Saber who has worked with Madonna, David Bowie, Cheryl Crow, Public Enemy, and others.
The accompanying music video of "Kyiv Calling," shares war footage of attacks from different towns and cities of Ukraine, from Kharkiv to Kyiv, from videos collected by the band's friends, family, colleagues, and volunteers.
"FURM calls on the world to listen to the call from Kyiv. For us, the music of The Clash is the music of freedom. We must stop the new iron curtain falling," said Ostap Kryvdyk, International Secretary of FURM. "'London Calling' was the call sign of the resistance of Britain when it stood alone against the Nazis."
Playing together for thirteen years, Beton is a three-piece punk band comprised of lifelong friends. Lyrically, the band's last two albums shed light on topics such as police violence, consumerism, and unemployment.
"Punk music is a major part of Ukraine's cultural scene and has provided an outlet to express Ukraine's anger as it struggles for freedom in the face of Russian aggression," said the band. "With many musicians and bands having had to flee or take arms, it is hoped this track will champion them as well as act as a rallying call to the nation."
Andriy Zholob (guitar, vocals) is an orthopedist and radio presenter. He was an official announcer of the Champions League finals in Kyiv. Bohdan Hrynko (drums, vocals) works professionally as an architect. Oleg Hula (bass, vocals) is a co-owner of Fat Sound, a rental company specializing in sound, light, and stages for events, concerts, and festivals. Hrynko and Hula are members of the Territorial Defense Force.
"Many Ukrainian musicians are now on battlefields or in territorial defense. This time they've changed guitars to guns. We hope this song shows Ukrainians' spirit and our defiance to Russian aggression," shared Zholob, who is currently supporting victims and soldiers with his medical expertise.
Hula's and Hrynko's families are still in Ukraine, while Zholob's family is already abroad.
The world has witnessed the courage of the Ukrainian military and civilian fighters who have remained in the country to fight the Russian invaders and defend their towns and cities. As of March 24, NATO estimates as many as 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.
"We want Kyiv Calling to be the symbol of resistance to the new aggressor in Europe. No surrender. no compromise peace," says FURM's Kryvdyk. "For Ukraine, peace is not just the absence of war. Peace is the unity of Ukraine."
As readers continue to witness Putin's war crimes broadcast daily, supporting initiatives such as FURM provides a proactive opportunity to support the Ukrainian resistance against the Russian invasion. Kyiv is calling, and the world is listening.
Donations to FURM will support a citizen's army, the formation and training of firefighting squads, first medical aid squads, repair mobile connections, and more. To donate, visit FURM's donation page at www.freeukraine.org.ua/donate.