The International Songwriting Competition (ISC) is pleased to announce its panel of judges for the 2022 competition. Established in 2002, ISC is considered to be the world’s most prestigious songwriting competition and is open to both professional and amateur songwriters, signed and unsigned. Its mission is to promote excellence in the art of songwriting and to provide a platform for songwriters to have their songs heard by a panel of iconic recording artists and music executives in an international arena.
Called “the songwriting competition to take note of” by The New York Times, ISC awards more than $150,000 in cash and prizes, shared by 74 winners in 24 categories, including an overall Grand Prize consisting of $25,000 (US) cash, and much more.
Winning ISC is a distinction that has helped many artists go on to achieve greater success. Previous winners have included: Tones and I; Illenium; Vance Joy; Bastille; Fantastic Negrito; R.LUM.R; Gotye; Lindsey Stirling; Kimbra; Dustin Lynch; Faouzia; The Band Perry; Kehlani; Gregory Porter; Passenger; Gin Wigmore; Missy Higgins; For King & Country; Tenille Townes; Adrienne Lenker (Big Thief); Jordan St. Cyr; Tommy Castro; Andrew Bird; Omar Sosa; and many more.
“There are many songwriting competitions in the world, but ISC is the only one whose entrants have the opportunity to have their music heard by a judging panel that includes the top echelon of legendary recording artists/songwriters and high-profile music industry executives,” said Candace Avery, Founder and Director of ISC. “Our judges have consistently told us how much they love listening to the new generation of songwriters and are amazed by the depth of songwriting talent – and we are grateful for their perspective and participation.”
The list of 2022 judges includes:
Recording Artists: Mariah Carey; Gloria Estefan; Coldplay; Tom Waits; Joe Hahn (Linkin Park); Jeremiah Fraites (The Lumineers); Hozier; Trevor Daniel; Brantley Gilbert; James Adam Shelley (Founding Member, American Authors); Tenille Townes; NEEDTOBREATHE; Kristian Bush (Sugarland); Laura Pausini; Ian Felice (The Felice Brothers); Lonnie Liston Smith; Blackbear; Sara Evans; Rosanne Cash; Sidewalk Prophets; Steve Lillywhite; Nancy Wilson (Heart); Krewella; Glen Ballard; ACRAZE; Danilo Perez; Above & Beyond; Chayanne; Sam Feldt; Oumou Sangaré; Jack DeJohnette; Tim Rice-Oxley (Keane); Dave Koz; Sugaray Rayford; James McNally; Jordan St. Cyr; Gordon Goodwin; Chris August; Joe Louis Walker; Ashwin Batish; Carter Burwell; Nicholas Gunn (Limelght); Margaret Cho; and Jimmy Pardo (Comedian)
Industry Judges: Briony Turner (Co-President, Atlantic Records UK); Bruce Iglauer (Founder/President, Alligator Records); Daniel Glass (President/Founder, Glassnote Records); Richard Stumpf (CEO/Founder, Hawkeye Music Group); Ed Vetri (President, Wind-Up Records); David McTiernan (Senior Director, Artist & Label Relations, Vevo); Greg Johnson (VP of A&R, Columbia Records); Golnar Khosrowshahi (President, Reservoir Media Management); Will Speer (Managing Director, Magic Star Records/Sony); Lanre Gaba (Co-President of Black Music, Atlantic Records); Nate Albert (EVP of A&R, Capitol Records); Will McDonald (VP A&R, Elektra Music Group); Kim Buie (VP of A&R, New West Records); Shawn Barron (VP of A&R, Motown); Dan Chalmers (Head Of Music, YouTube, EMEA); Kate Labrel (VP of A&R, Warner Records); Christopher Muller (Global Head of Music Partnerships, YouTube); Jacob Edgar (Founder, Cumbancha); Matt D'Arduini (Sr. VP of A&R /GM, Last Nite Records/Arista Records); Joel Timen (VP of A&R and Publishing, Curb/Word Entertainment); Cory Robbins (Founder/President, Robbins Entertainment); Samantha Jervey (Director A&R, Capitol Christian Music Group); Julie Kertes (Editor/General Manager, Hot Diggity Media); Jacqueline Post (Head of Publishing, Connection Music Publishing); Ben Kramer (Global Lead, Artist and Label Development, YouTube); Leib Ostrow (Founder/CEO, Music For Little People); Katherine Dines (Advisory Board and Magic Penny Award Chair, Children’s Music Network); Claire S. Green (President, Parents' Choice Foundation); Julia Beyer (Director, ARC Music Productions International); Benjamin Groff (President, Brill Building Music Publishing); Tamara Conniff (EVP, Roc Nation Music Publishing); Carl Caprioglio (Founder & CEO, Oglio Entertainment); and Elena Epstein (Director, National Parenting Product Awards)
For more information and to enter, go to: https://www.songwritingcompetition.com