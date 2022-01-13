Though the guitar is likely the instrument listened to more than any other, most music fans go their whole listening lives exposed to but a few styles from as few world cultures.
A crash course on everything the guitar can be makes its annual return to the Performing Arts Center as the Anchorage Concert Association welcomes International Guitar Night, a traveling troupe established in 1995 that fills halls around the world with variations on guitar music from every corner of the globe.
“Absolutely, even guitar players can learn so much from our show,” said renowned German guitarist Lulo Reinhardt. “Most guitar players are only playing one style, so if they are open to different styles they can learn so much.”
Reinhardt, a member of ING since 2009 making his third tour in Alaska, is known as a pioneer in Latin swing music. He’s joined on stage by Italian acoustic rock star Luca Stricagnoli, Hawaiian Slack Key master Jim Kimo West, progressive fingerstyle guitarist Thu Le, from Vietnam and modern fingerstylist Janet Noguera, from Mexico, rounds out the team of 5.
“We have four different guitar players from four different countries,” Reinhardt said. “Luca plays three different guitars and one of his has three necks. Me, I’m the gypsy; I play gypsy swing Latin stuff. It’s a great show with many different styles.”
Reinhardt explained that the show begins with each guitarist performing solo, then as duos, and finally all five combine to close the evening.
“It always depends on the musicians; we have different kinds of styles every time — everyone has a different background in music,” Reinhardt said. “We talk first about the music, then email each other songs and ask, ‘what do you think about this one?’ I play mostly original songs, but sometimes famous standards. This time we’ll be doing (the theme from) The Godfather because Luca is Italian. We have some nice surprises sometimes, too.”
Though this is Reinhardt’s third trip to Alaska with IGN its the first time he’s ventured to play in places other than Anchorage and Fairbanks. On Tuesday the group played Valdez on Monday and flew to Kodiak early Wednesday for a show there that night.
“From my opinion, you have a stage and all you need is a stage,” he said. “Anywhere — a big hall, small hall, it’s always the same for us. We just need to give the best show we can; it doesn’t matter how big the venue is.”
International Guitar Night closes its Anchorage run with two shows at Discovery Theater Friday and Saturday night, then heads to the Seattle and Vancouver areas.
“It’s totally different styles and creative musicians,” Reinhardt said. “We tell a lot of jokes on stage and have a lot of fun. People, they will like it.”