PALMER— Local musician LuLu Small is a longtime Valley resident who’s performed across the state for over four decades.
She recently underwent surgery for her severe arthritis, and she recently participated in a question and answer interview to discuss her return to the live limelight and her road to recovery paved with good music, good friends, and an overall good attitude in spite of the countless challenges she’s faced in and around the pandemic.
Q: So how has everything been with your hand recuperation after the surgery?“I’m just getting through this. I’m just barely three months over. I saw the doctor the other day. He said things were looking real good. He’s very impressed and proud of my recovery. He said I’ve still got a month to go before I’m in full capacity as far as being able to do a lot more things full time with full strength.”
Q: What sort of gigs do you have lined up for the summer?“I crashed the band at the Palmer Ale House last Saturday [refering to June 5]. Those guys, they’re all good friends of mine… Josh Fryfolge has said that he already got one of the later slots saved for me for Friday Fling… I’m looking forward to the state fair. I do have state fair gigs booked definitely… I do have one gig September 24th in Seward for an American Legion reunion party.”
Q: How’ve you been navigating through the last year?“I barely get by. I made it through the pandemic pretty much just sewing masks and whatever sewing orders I could come up with… I can still perform. I just have to sit down a lot more when I do it. But, I am playing my guitar daily, at least 15 minutes a day at home. I gotta get in shape because I will not stop rocking. You can slow me down, but you can’t stop me… All in all, my survival has been due to my definite will to survive but also the help of a lot of my friends pretty much as long as I’ve lived in Alaska. If it wasn’t for that, I probably wouldn’t be here, not only here in Alaska, but just here in life in think in general…
Q: What else have you done to keep the music going?“Being able to do my shows over Facebook this last year, that’s what kept me going. The thousands and thousands of views and shares that people take and put out there, it just tickles me pink. One day, I’ll see 50 shares. The next day, I’ll see 350 shares. By the end of my Elvis show, I think had like, almost 2,000. That may not be big in the ‘big big-time’ but in my little, big-time world it is… I would love to be one of those overnight YouTube discovery sensations, but it’s been a really long overnight sensation for like 45 years,” she said with a laugh. “But, I a, extremely thankful for everything that I have and everyone that I have in my life.”
To learn more about LuLu Small and where you can hear her lively tunes next, visit lulusmallmusic.com.
Contact Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman reporter Jacob Mann at jacob.mann@frontiersman.com