Kanekoa-ukulele-band.jpg
ALOHA GROWERS




Hawaiian ukulele-powered jam-rockers Kanekoa are bringing their unique brand of Aloha to Alaska on Friday.

The band, which has been nicknamed "The Hawaiian Grateful Dead" by Grateful Dead's Bill Kreutzman, has spent decades crafting their signature sound. Their fluid, liquid-smooth runs flow like waterfalls, recalling Jerry Garcia's tonal lyricism, while their lyrics are a sultry mix of R&B and reggae.



Tags

Load comments