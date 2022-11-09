Hawaiian ukulele-powered jam-rockers Kanekoa are bringing their unique brand of Aloha to Alaska on Friday.
The band, which has been nicknamed "The Hawaiian Grateful Dead" by Grateful Dead's Bill Kreutzman, has spent decades crafting their signature sound. Their fluid, liquid-smooth runs flow like waterfalls, recalling Jerry Garcia's tonal lyricism, while their lyrics are a sultry mix of R&B and reggae.
Their last album, "Songs from the Great Disruption," is an appealing example of the quartet's commitment to the electric ukulele and Kanekoa's 25 years of redefining the sound of the most popular instrument in the world. The album has received critical acclaim and saw the band featured on the front cover of Ukulele Magazine's August 2022 edition for the first time.
"We are so honored to be on the cover of Ukulele Magazine. This was something we have always hoped for, and we couldn't be happier with the article that was written. It is our mission to change the perception of this instrument and remove the boundaries of what you can accomplish playing the ukulele," the band wrote on its website.
Although the electric ukelele is at the heart of every Kanekoa song, they are not afraid to push the limits of the instrument. Guided by the culture and land of Hawai'i, Kanekoa is right at home playing any genre, from traditional Hawaiian to 80's Pop to Jamband Blues. A testament to the band's diversity, "Songs from the Great Disruption" features several Grammy™ winning and Grammy™ nominated musicians, and friends, including Jake Shimabukuro, Steve Berlin, G Love, Amy Hanaiali'i, John Cruz, Uncle George Kahumoku Jr., Tavana, Kumu Frank Kawaikapuokalani Hewett, Uncle Geri Valdriz, and Eric Gilliom.
But producing world-class music isn't Kanekoa's only mission. The band is also focused on teaching the ukulele to the next generation. Alaskan ukulele enthusiasts have the opportunity to learn from them on Thursday, November 10. The workshop begins at 3pm and will be held at the Mountain View Library.
Shake off the winter cold and journey to the islands with Kanekoa on Friday, November 11 at 7:30pm. The concert will take place at the Discovery Theatre, and tickets start at $32.25 at AnchorageConcerts.org.