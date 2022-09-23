25299705_10100766819526366_2496710730766207084_o.jpg




Craig (AKA – ‘The Angry Fiddler’) grew up in South Ayrshire where he was first introduced to fiddle music by his violin tutor Wallace Galbraith, founder of the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra. After a brief spell as a guitarist in a local ceilidh band, and a very short spell studying Product Design Engineering at Strathclyde University, Craig decided to embark on a career as a musician and began fiddle lessons under the tutelage of one of the country’s best known performers, Alistair McCulloch.

