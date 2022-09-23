Craig (AKA – ‘The Angry Fiddler’) grew up in South Ayrshire where he was first introduced to fiddle music by his violin tutor Wallace Galbraith, founder of the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra. After a brief spell as a guitarist in a local ceilidh band, and a very short spell studying Product Design Engineering at Strathclyde University, Craig decided to embark on a career as a musician and began fiddle lessons under the tutelage of one of the country’s best known performers, Alistair McCulloch.
Press: Since you guys are heading to Kodiak before coming to Anchorage, who in the band most likely to get eaten by a bear?
Espie: When we were playing in Idaho recently, [keyboardist] Alan [Scobie] found a life size teddy bear and danced with it for about a half hour. So, if he tried to do that with a real Kodiak bear, I think he’d be the first casualty.
Press: While you’re in Anchorage, you guys are doing a musical whisky flight with drinks from Scotland. In the spirit of local cuisine, would you rather try muktuk or akutaq?
Espie: I’m going to go with muktuk.
Press: In Survivor: Alaska edition, who in the band would win?
Espie: Me! I can build a fire and my dad was a boyscout leader. So, I would know how to make a shelter of sorts, too.
Press: Who would be the first voted off and why?
Espie: [Bagpiper] Scott [Wood] woudl be for a number of reasons. He snores too loudly. Plus, I am sure he would trip over things and knock them over and destroy the clumsiness. So, yeah, Scott would be voted off for general clumsiness.
Press: Are there any stereotypes about Alaska that you hope are true?
Espie: Well, Alaska is a bucket list item for us, so I think we are all hoping to see the mountains and ocean. The sky isn’t looking clear when we are going to be there but I we’re still hoping that Alaska is as stunning as everyone says it is.
