38553_Camila Falquez_Orquesta_Akokán_005_14.jpg

Photo by Camila Falquez




While Anchorage’s music scene is filled with a diverse catalog of musical talents, when it comes to Latin music, there is very little representation despite Hispanic people making up eight percent of Alaska’s population. Currently, there is only one active Mariachi band in Anchorage, Mariachi Agave Azul, and their performances are few and far between. As music plays a crucial role in Hispanic and Latin American cultures, the lack of local musical representation is felt extremely hard during Hispanic Heritage Month, which is why the arrival of Cubano-band Orquesta Akokan this Friday is so important for Anchorage.

Led by Jose “Pepito” Gomez, Akokan celebrates Cuban heritage through their synergy of contemporary sensibilities, mixed with a deep spiritual reservoir and knowledge of folkloric traditions. The band’s diverse portfolio propels their music into previously uncharted vistas while dismantling the conventions of what is traditionally considered mambo.



