Not content to bring live rock n roll marathons back to the Lower 48, Foo Fighters have confirmed a three-show expedition to Alaska.
The band will play its first ever shows in the Last Frontier August 17th and 19th at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage and August 21st at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.
For anyone who’s been living under a glacier, Foo Fighters’ Alaskan dates are the latest addition to a U.S. itinerary that kicked off last month with the now legendary sold-out, full-capacity Madison Square Garden show that welcomed live music back to New York—a show ROLLING STONE described as "three loud, sweaty, emotional, and supremely fun hours.”
On sale at 12pm local time. Links below:
August 17th: https://bit.ly/Foo0817
August 19th: https://bit.ly/Foo0819
August 21st: https://bit.ly/Foo0821
ABOUT THE BAND:
The 1995 release of Foo Fighters' self-titled first album began the ascent of Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee to their current standing as the last great American arena/stadium rock band. Along the way they’ve won 12 Grammy Awards, sold tens of millions of records and created anthems like “This Is A Call," “Everlong," "Monkey Wrench," "My Hero," "Learn To Fly," "All My Life,” “Times Like These," "Best Of You," "The Pretender," “Walk,” “These Days,” “The Sky Is A Neighborhood" and more. Foo Fighters’ monolithic catalogue includes The Colour and the Shape, There Is Nothing Left To Lose, One By One, In Your Honor, Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace, Wasting Light, Sonic Highways (which shared its title with the double-Emmy-winning Grohl-directed HBO docuseries), and Concrete and Gold. Foo Fighters globally anticipated 10th album, Medicine at Midnight, was released February 5, 2021 on Roswell Records/RCA Records—Preceded by the chart-topping groove of “Shame Shame,” the brain-rattling “No Son of Mine,” and the epic swell of “Waiting on a War,” Medicine at Midnight has been hailed as "Brighter and more optimistic than anything they’ve ever done" (ROLLING STONE), “One of Foo Fighters’ best albums of this century” (WALL STREET JOURNAL) and "another winner” (MERCURY NEWS).