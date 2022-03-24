The Alaska State Fair is pleased to announce the first seven acts in the 2022 AT&T Concert Series: CAAMP, Chris Janson, Blue Öyster Cult, TobyMac, Rise Against, Brothers Osborne, and Barenaked Ladies. Concerts take place rain or shine at the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre on the fairgrounds in Palmer. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m.
Friday, August 19: CAAMP. This American folk band was brought together by a love of music and a love of home, pulling inspiration from their Midwest roots. CAAMP’s self-titled debut album took flight in 2016, gaining over 284 million streams, with 124 million streams for their single “Vagabond” alone. The band’s first full length, By and By, was released in 2019, quickly making multiple chart debuts. It entered the Billboard Top 200, was the #1 Heatseeker, made #1 on the New Artist Alternative Albums, and scored the band’s first radio #1 with the single “Peach Fuzz.” CAMMP will release their newest album, Lavender Days, featuring the single “Believe,” on June 24, 2022.
Saturday, August 20: Chris Janson. This platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter has collected accolades that place him amongst country music greats. Both his hit “Drunk Girl” and his chart-topping, three-time platinum “Buy Me A Boat” were named among NSAI’s “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written” lists, making Janson one in a handful of the industry’s most elite artists to earn the title multiple times. “Good Vibes,” the flagship single from Janson’s 2019 album Real Friends, and follow-up “Done” each topped the country charts. The ACM Award-winner and breakout country star recently entered a new chapter with his single “Bye Mom.”
Sunday, August 21: Blue Öyster Cult. For five decades, Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Hailed by VH1 as one of the “greatest hard rock bands of all time,” the band is known for classics like “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ for You.” As one of few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success, Blue Öyster Cult maintains a relentless touring schedule and released an album of new material, THE SYMBOL REMAINS, in October 2020 to rave reviews.
Monday, August 22: TobyMac. This Christian hip hop recording artist, music producer, songwriter and author has earned seven Grammy Awards, six gold records from his solo career, and an American Music award. Called one of the most successful innovators in any genre of music, TobyMac was twice-named artist of the year at the Dove awards, honored as BMI songwriter of the year, and has numerous other accolades to his credit. “I just need U.,” the lead single off his 2018 album The Elements, spent 12 weeks at the top of the charts, making it the fastest-charting single of TobyMac’s career. He released his latest single, “Promised Land,” featuring Sheryl Crow, in January 2022.
Friday, August 26: Rise Against. Multi-gold and platinum band Rise Against blurs the lines between astute punk rock and melodic-driven pop, with their blazing and aggressive punk rock and lyrics. But their goal isn’t just to make music, it’s also to “speak and scream when we feel there are things that are happening that aren’t being addressed.” Described as “maybe the most important punk band on the planet,” Rise Against touches on issues like LGBTQ rights, animal rights, voting rights, environmental causes and modern warfare in albums like Appeal To Reason, which features the gold-certified hit single “Savior,” and Wolves, which was their fifth-straight top 10 record on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
Saturday, September 3: Brothers Osborne. This Nashville-based duo blends equal parts country and rock into what’s been called one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Music City in recent years. The award-winning Brothers Osborne have collected five CMA and five ACM trophies, including CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and ACM Duo of the Year, and are nine-time Grammy nominees. The singer/songwriter siblings’ discography includes two-time platinum-certified #1 hit “Stay A Little Longer,” Top 10 platinum-certified hit “It Ain’t My Fault” and gold-certified Top 25 hit “21 Summer,” as well as the Top 40 Grammy-nominated singles “Shoot Me Straight” and “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You).”
Sunday, September 4: Barenaked Ladies. Over the course of 33 years, this multi-platinum Canadian rock band has sold 15 million records worldwide and built an arsenal of hits such as “If I Had $1,000,000,” “One Week,” “Pinch Me” and “The Big Bang Theory Theme.” Widely acknowledged as one of the best live acts on the planet, the Toronto quartet has hosted a cruise, had its own ice cream flavor, won eight Juno Awards in Canada, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The band, known for a diverse sound ranging from verbal playfulness and whimsy to reflective and philosophical, released their 16th studio album Detour de Force in July 2021.
Beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 1, tickets for these concerts will be available for purchase on the Fair website, alaskastatefair.org. Concert-goers have the option to purchase concert-only tickets or tickets including Fair admission. The included admission is at a discounted price and good day of the concert only. Concert tickets including Fair admission must be purchased by August 18. The Fair’s season pass, 4-pack and 6-pack discounts will also be available for purchase. Details on ticket options and pricing are available on the Fair website. Convenience fees apply on all ticket purchases.