A year ago, Ed Washington released his debut album, “Stoicism.” Loosely based on a school of Hellenistic philosophy founded by Zeno of Citium of the same name, “Stoicism” examined the importance of personal virtue ethics and the singer’s relationship to the world around him.
“[The album] was a way of documenting my trial and error, and just trying to understand myself and understand the world. There was a moment in my life when I really felt I needed to be stoic and adhere to those ideologies. Later, I was definitely hedonistic for a part of my life as well. The final project is going to be about a theory on the good life, based on the Greek concept of Eudaimonia. And that's going to be the hardest one to write because I think it needs to be the most thought out,” explained Washington.
His sophomoric album, “Hedonism,” was released on October 28 of this year and veers slightly away from the idealistic nature of Washington’s debut.
“I think ‘Hedonism’ focuses on where I went after my heartbreak. I went down a dark path of just trying to fill a void with empty pleasures, and realizing that true happiness is more about the things that take work and are more substantial, and not just empty,” said Washington.
Never one to avoid tackling some of the most difficult topics – addiction, sex, and mental health – Washington’s album is infused with the same insightful, sometimes playful lyricism that has garnered the artist local acclaim.
“This new album has a theme of running from pain and hiding from pain, trying to find pleasure in relationships, drugs, sex, and things like that. It’s a journey people go through as young adults, mostly. There were a lot of good times, but there's still a lot of unhealed trauma that I needed to cope with,” said Washington.
Thematically, Washington’s music has aligned with other heart-driven singer-songwriters like Nick Carpenter and Quinn Christopherson, with whom he frequently collaborates. Naturally, Washington’s delightfully cathartic music is inspired by the unique upbringing Alaskans experience. To fully understand Washington’s point of view, look no further than the track “Everything’s Okay.”
“‘Everything's Okay’ represents my realization that everything isn't okay. I still have a lot of issues to deal with from my childhood, from relationships that went wrong. Whether it be friendships or romance, I just held on to everything for a really long time. And so this album has been a chance for me to release all of that pain,” said Washington.
Recently nominated for Best Male Vocalist, Best Singer, Best Songwriter, Best Hip Hop Artist, Best R&B Artist, and Best Band for the 2022 Press Picks, it appears that Washington’s message is felt deeply by the Anchorage community.
“Those nominations mean a lot. I was born and raised here. I went to college here, where I studied music. I played in supportive roles in bands like Medium Build, where I was a bass and keyboard player. I've always been nurtured by this community, that's how I learned to do what I do. Recognition always feels really nice, and it feels good to be seen. And I think that's what a lot of artists want. I’m very grateful,” said Washington.
Catch Washington live as he performs his new album on November 17 at the Nave, November 19 at Studio C, and November 26 at Cafecito Bonito for Lights Down Low. Check out Washington on IG (@ed_washingtonii) for up-to-date concert information.