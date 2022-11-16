313323291_562871909171768_5371168624242658052_n.jpg




A year ago, Ed Washington released his debut album, “Stoicism.” Loosely based on a school of Hellenistic philosophy founded by Zeno of Citium of the same name, “Stoicism” examined the importance of personal virtue ethics and the singer’s relationship to the world around him.

“[The album] was a way of documenting my trial and error, and just trying to understand myself and understand the world. There was a moment in my life when I really felt I needed to be stoic and adhere to those ideologies. Later, I was definitely hedonistic for a part of my life as well. The final project is going to be about a theory on the good life, based on the Greek concept of Eudaimonia. And that's going to be the hardest one to write because I think it needs to be the most thought out,” explained Washington.



