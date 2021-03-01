It was around 4am when I got the initial message that Daft Punk had officially split up. I’m not going to lie, I shed a tear or two. Daft Punk has been so influential for so many DJs and is owed a huge debt for what the electronic music industry has become.
I was 13 years old when I first heard of Daft Punk. It was their first single release of ‘Da Funk’ on a maxi single CD. I happened to stumble onto it at a local music store where I grew up. I was hooked ever since. Their release of ‘Around The World’ during MTV’s Amp Era was, I think, what pushed electronic music into the mainstream. The AMP show was a late night electronic music video show on MTV which was a lot of the original creators of electronic music and the start of EDM (Electronic Dance Music) moving into the mainstream.
Last week, Daft Punk released a video titled ‘Epilogue’ which shows the two robots walking through a desert until one of them slows down and seems to run out of energy and finally set to self-destruct. This video was done in true Daft Punk form to let the break-up be known.
Daft Punk consisted of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel De-Homen-Christo and their first single ‘Da Funk’ was released in 1993. Daft Punk was formed during the early house music scene in France in the early 90’s. It helped start and forge the French house music scene, which was, more or less, an updated version of disco.
A lot of French house is old school-sampled disco music with some added percussion to make it more contemporary.
Their first album titled ‘Homework’ was released in 1994 and took the electronic music scene by craze. This allowed Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel to launch two separate French house records labels called Crydamoure (Guy-Manuel’s Label) and Roule (Thomas Bangalter’s label). Roule was initially blown up with the track by Stardust-Music ‘Sounds Better With You’. In 2001 they released the album titled ‘Discovery’, which contained their biggest hit, to my mind, ‘One More Time’.
This track is what evolved them in mainstream pop music. I was at a party in LA when I first heard this track after it came out. I was confused at first because it didn’t sound like their first album's music, but after listening to it over and over again and seeing what kind of happiness and vibe it contributed to the club dancers, it has become one of my all-time favorite tracks.
Even after breaking into the mainstream, they kept their same style and underground feel, and kept true to that. Right around this time is when their famous robot helmets became a trademark of theirs. They kept true to wearing their helmets until this day.
The significance of the helmets is that it reflects how they wanted to do their thing without the personal fame that comes with it. After Discovery was released, the collaborations started rolling in including Pharell Williams, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Giorgio Moroder, Parliament, Nile Rogers and many more with ‘Star Boy’ being their first hit to ride the No. 1 Billboard slot for weeks. They also appeared and wrote the score for the ‘Tron Legacy’ movie. They appeared in the movie for a short second as the helmet-wearing robot DJs in the club scene of the movie.
They haven’t released any information yet after they released ‘Epilogue’ but from the looks of it I don’t think it’s the end of Daft Punk completely. The video showed the robot of Thomas Bangalter still moving forward and continuing.
I credit Daft Punk and the French house music revolution to the reason I got to DJ in France for two weeks when I was 19. They have forever influenced a lot of DJ’s and producers.
I know COVID-19 has taken its toll on a lot of artists, so hopefully this isn’t the end of Daft Punk. If you love their music then take a listen to anything on the labels Roule and Crydamoure. It has the same funky disco feel as most of Daft Punk’s albums.