Before weekly band practice, Columbia-native Enzo Montana gets in a few flip kicks on his skateboard in his remodeled garage. The garage is immaculate despite being the designated practice space for emo rockers Rival Dads. On the wall, posters of Montana's other bands hang neatly next to a carefully created gallery of images of rock legends like Ozzy Osbourne. Behind the drum kit is a large flatscreen tv. The left wall features a workstation, while the right is adorned with neatly stacked amps. Although incongruous with Montana's musical alter ego, the space is everything you would expect to find in an expertly designed man cave. The entire space screams, "I'm a cool dad!" In truth, it's the perfect representation of the Rival Dads - whose members are both dedicated fathers and local rockstars.
Self-described as "sad dads singing sad songs," the Rival Dads thrive on playing the songs that made you feel heard as a misunderstood teenager.
"We're not sure this is the best description of us. It just sounded funny when we created our Instagram page," explains guitarist Andy Ball. "We aren't sad dads, though. It's actually more so the opposite as we have a lot of fun, on and off stage."
Part of the synergy that makes Rival Dads work is the extensive playing experience each member brings to the band. Between the Ball, Montana, singer Mikey Kehr, and drummer Dustin Murr, they have played in well over 8 bands, including: Go Home Freshmen, Thera, City In Ashes, Decepticide, Ships Without Harbor, RunLikeHell, Sky Is Falling, and Shurmen Steadfast.
Musically, their influences are as varied as the other bands they play in.
"We are into hardcore and metal. Lots and lots of metal, actually. But I'm also a big fan of Switchfoot," says Ball.
But Rival Dads' ascent to becoming household names in Anchorage wasn't easy.
"We were writing original songs, but there was no bass player, no band name, and with no end in sight for Covid, the project was shelved by the fall of 2020," explains Ball.
However, just like emo music's unwillingness to quit, the Rival Dads weren't going to let a pandemic stop them. So, in April 2021, Murr approached friend and talented guitarist Montana with a proposition with a challenge to join the band as a bass player.
"Enzo [Montana] is one of the best guitar players around, and he was looking for a new challenge and ready to give bass a try," says Ball. "We were ready to do whatever it took to be on a stage after seeing the Foo Fighters, Billy Idol, and Dashboard Confessional live."
On January 20, 2022, Ball and the Rival Dads took to the stage for the first time as a band. The show was filled with a healthy mix of covers and originals that delighted the humble crowd.
"It was good to feel nervous again," recalls Montana. "I'm so used to the group of guys in my metal band that it was a little nerve-racking going up on stage for the first time with these guys and playing a completely different instrument."
If Montana was nervous, he never showed it. Then again, one of Montana's identifying characteristics is his stone-cold stare.
"It felt good, and it confirmed that we were on the right track with the songs," adds Ball.
The band has recorded a few tracks, but they don't have a planned album release at this time. With fatherly responsibilities at home, the band is also not ready to tour outside of Anchorage just yet.
"We have talked about touring in a 'wouldn't that be fun' kind of way, but not in a serious way," explains Ball. "Ultimately, we are dads with careers and responsibilities."
"And, who is gonna mow my lawn while I'm gone?" adds Montana with a chuckle.
Although you won't catch the Rival Dads selling out stadiums any time soon, they are content with where they're at.
"It's an outlet that gives me a chance to share a gift with people I care about," says Murr. "The dream of 'making it' may be dead, but I think that really makes everything more special because we're not chasing fame. We're playing because we love to make music."
If the adage "like father, like child" holds any weight, there's a good chance that the band is paving the way for their children to chase the dream.
"My kids are now asking me more often when they can come to see me play," says Montana. "They grew up listening to classic rock and metal so the past year has been the most pop-punk they've listened to. They really like it, and at least they get to hear us live 3 to 4 times a month when we practice."
Until the day the Dads' kids pick up the musical baton, Anchorage will have to settle for #DadStuff.
Upcoming shows include a set with Antigen and Night City at Koot's on Friday, May 13th and at Williwaw Social Club Saturday, May 21st, with Taking Back Sunday, Mayday Parade, Bad Friday, and DJ Gre.