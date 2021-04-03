Jared Woods is an Anchorage-based musician who recently returned to the Palmer Alehouse as the latest guest in their Unplugged live music series.
Woods participated in a question and answer interview to discuss his relationship with music.
Q: How long have you been playing music?“Oh jeez, 30 years.”
Q: How did you first get into it?“Oh man. We had a turntable in our house and it was always turning. I heard The Beatles, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and bands like that, and I was just hooked from the age of three. So, I told my folks it’s what I wanted to do for a living and it’s been that way ever since.”
Q: What do you like about playing at the Ale House?“I like the atmosphere… I like being able to play for a whole group of people out here who are kind of locals, you know? I like getting out of Anchorage and getting to downtown Palmer.”
Q: What do you like about coming out to the Valley?“I think nostalgia is probably the big reason why I love coming out here. I used to come out here with my grandma when I was a kid. It’s just nice doing that drive, especially when you hit Knik River.”
Q: What keeps you coming back to music?“It’s just how I’m wired. I mean, the choice wasn’t up to me… It just feels right. It’s who I am.”
Q: After all these years, what does making music mean to you now?“It’s a lot of different things. It’s therapy… I feel really lucky since I play music for a living it’s put me in touch with a lot of different people from completely different backgrounds than mine, and I learn a lot about other people. That makes its way into the music, and it also makes for a really interesting group of friends.”
Q: Do you notice any differences between the two different music scenes?“That’s a tough question because no one’s been leaving their houses for the last year. Ask me that a year from now or ask me that a year ago. I don’t know who’s playing or what’s going on,” he said with a laugh. “You have to be in a room together, playing music together to be able to feel the energy, to be able to have that kind of symbiotic relationship where I feed you energy, you feed me energy. That’s tough to do when you separate people.”
