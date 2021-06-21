Watch the first installment of 'The Press' HERE
Alaska’s Hip-Hop Community has always struggled to ‘break-out,’ if you will. There’s a lot of contributing factors, opinions, and even more conjecture as to why it’s been an uphill battle for acceptance. To this day I still catch skewed expressions whenever I talk about our Hip-Hop community. The usual stigma attached to anything young people enjoy may have something to do with it.
The constant association with gang life doesn’t help. Alaska, as progressive as I’d like it to be, continues to bear this “Big State, Small Town” mentality. For years emcees and DJ’s were hard-pressed for any venue to house the formation of a movement. If there’s nowhere the people can go to see us, then how can they know who we are?
As often seen in everyday life, money can tend to control the narrative. There have been a few rappers thrown in everyone’s face over the years. You read about people advertised as the “2pac of Alaska”. It’s ironic to find a much different opinion when you start talking to everyday Alaskans. There’s a business side to this that allows for paid placement. I can tell you from being an opener for such national acts as Yelawolf and Juicy J. that behind closed doors it’s a cash game.
These local acts aren’t called and invited as often as they are given a price tag for the slot. It’s easy to put the same face up for everyone to see when you have the money. We have definitely had people trying to control the perception of public opinion with ad placements. Even still, people know when the growth of an artist was organic, and when it was paid for.
It’s been a pain in the ass, honestly, trying to have us taken seriously. I see the tides turning with national successes of artists like Duckman, but we are still a ways away. Despite the issues, those of us in it up here are truly here for one reason at the end of it all — the love.
We aren’t getting rich, but that shouldn’t discourage growth. There are some out there in it for a quick buck, then there are people like Sule Spain.
You won’t have to stumble around our realm for long before crossing paths with the guy. Knowledge of his existence has practically become evidence to whether you are actually in the circle, or simply just a tourist to it all.
“What brought me to Alaska? Hurricane Katrina, first of all…” he admits with a crass atonality. “Second of all, I got the opportunity to make music with a few local artist in Alaska; Hell Iroc, Omega Mannish, Da Jula from Wolfpack…artists from Def Lab…(such as) Ron the Don. I linked up with (artists) Zula SunDullah (AKA Wesley Brewington), and Hastings Karim (AKA Accent), and Mista Mista Realistic. We founded (our group) Firemuzik…the rest is legendary.”
This dude is the Encyclopedia Brown of Alaskan Emcees/Producers/DJ’s, of both past and current. An accomplishment accredited to his multi-faceted involvement in the community. From featured artist, to producer/audio engineer, shooting/editing videos, all the way on to the graphic design of a project, old boy covers all bases, and has done so consistently for the better part of a decade.
“I’m focused on providing a service to (both) artists and consumers in every aspect of entertainment possible,” he shares with confidence. “I’ll bring a cameraman, a rapper, or a stripper, depending on what the gig is! I’m involved in musical production, video production, event management, and artist management at the moment…and I still create my own content in the meantime.”
Recently I was approached with a question that kind of rocked my perception. I was asked where would someone who just moved up here go to discover the scene.
What fucked with me was the lack of a response I could really give. True, we do have some associations like the annual AK Hip Hop & R’n’B Awards, which does make efforts at solidifying the community as a whole. Realistically though, there is not exactly anywhere you can go to that isn’t full with personal preference. People will be people, and really, until there’s some sort of independently run database; that’s the issue we face time and time again.
So I called Sule, ran it by him, we arranged a meeting with my editor, and began.
Our main goal here is to create an unbiased database comprised of all active emcees and producers in the state. We’ve decided it’s up to the community to decide who is who and what is what. How do we do that? We give the somewhere to go meet the people in the field. From there, they can look into these artists works, and make their opinions from that point. It’s really just a step toward helping solidify the existence of us, while also giving our locals somewhere easy to obtain info about our works.
The only requirement is to be actively making music, the rest is for the people to decide.
“We want to use The Press as a platform to bring our Alaskan artists more attention… to most of all introduce the public to the wide range of talent that comes from such a unique area of America,” Sule shares in a passing conversation. “I’m going to cover the journeys of as many of them as possible.
