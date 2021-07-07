Want to be the first to get the weekly calendar so you can plan your fun?
Thursday July 8th
Anchorage Town Square Park – Live After Five: 9th Army Band 5:30p-8p
The Broken Blender – Comedy Night with Steven Briggs & Andy Kern 8pm-10pm
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Summer Thursdays with Hwy9 6p-9p
Eddies Sport’s Bar – KBEAR Country Night with DJ Steve Franklin 8p-12a
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Salsa Night 7p-9p
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Ukulele Russ 9p-1a
Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a
Georgeson Botanical Garden (Fairbanks) – Music in the Garden 7p-8p
Humpy’s –Lisa Lisa Lee Sah 8p-11:30p
Koot’s – Donovan Lee 10p-1a
Penny Royalty – Southside Song Series feat: Emma Hill, Drew Erickson & Rosie Rush 7p-10p
Petroleum Club of Anchorage – Jared Woods 5p-7p
Seaview Café (Hope) – Jam Night with Andy Mullen 6p-10p
Williwaw Social – Throwback Thursday w/ Joe Brady 7p-11p
Friday July 9th
Alaska Dance Promotions – Friday Night Dance Lounge 9p-1a
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast w/ 100 Proof Karaoke 5:30p-7p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke! 9p-12a
Anchorage Town Square – Hip Hop in the Park 12p-1p
Creekbend Company (Hope) – Melissa Mitchell & Friends 7p-10:30p
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Chris Crain & Hwy9 6p-10p
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Zen Trembles 9p-1a
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7p-12a
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-12a
Golden Saloon (McCarthy) – Loaded Karma 9p-12a
Humpy’s –Jerry Wessling Band 9:30p-12a
Klondike Mikes (Palmer) – Those Guys AK 7p-10p
Koot’s – Local Roots ft. Decepticide & Friends 8p-12a
Lil Babes Cocktail Lounge – Nostalgia & Food for the Soul Series w/ Tim Hall & Dawn McClain 6:30p-10p
Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Millennial Falcons 7p-10p
O’Malleys on the Green – Melissa "Jazzmom" Fischer 7p-10p
Palmer Alehouse – Rebel Blues Band LIVE 7p-10p
Palmer Downtown Pavilion – Friday Fling 2021 with Live Music 11:30a-1p & 4:30p-6p
Rusty Ravin (Kenai) – Rock’n the Ranch w/ Zero Miles to Empty, Danger Money, & Blackwater Railroad Company 5:30p-12a
Tailgaters Sports Bar (Wasilla) – Guitarist Justin Biltonen (3 Doors Down) 7p-10p
Talkeetna Village Park – Live at Five Summer Concert Series with Jonathan Durr Band 5p-7p
Van’s Dive Bar – The Naughty Vaudeville Show at Van's 9p-12a
Williwaw Social – Friday Night Vibes in the Speakeasy 9p-2a
Williwaw Social – Liquid Luau Reggae Dance Party with H3 9:30p-1:30a
Writer’s Block & Bookstore – Classical Guitar w/ Mischa Shimek 6p-9p
The Yukon Bar (Seward) – The Jephries with Village Mutt and French Jessica 9p-1:30a
Saturday July 10th
Alaska State Fairgrounds (Palmer) – Heliofest 2021 w/ over 20 bands! 11a-11p
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Fun and Food w/ 100 Proof Karaoke 6p-11p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Saturday Night Karaoke! 9p-12a
Anchorage Moose Lodge – Annual Summer Picnic with Danger Money 12p-4p
Anchorage Town Square Park – Salsa in the Park with Anaya Latin Dance 1p-4p
The Avenue Bar – DJ Bedo 10p-3a
The Broken Blender – Sassy Saturdays Fundraiser with Sweet Cheeks Cabaret 8p-10p
Creekbend Company (Hope) – Hwy9 7p-10:30p
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Jake Hamilton 6p-10p
Eagle River Town Square Park – REPAK's Summer BBQ & Donation Drive 12p-3p
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Zero Miles to Empty 9p-1a
Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop – Pipeline Vocal Project Album Release Party/Show 6p-8p
Golden Saloon (McCarthy) – The McCarthy Showcase Comedy 7p-10p
Humpy’s –Unknowns 9:30p-12a
Humpy’s – EVERLAST featuring Whitey Ford's House of Pain (Humpy's Rock the Block Party) 5:30p-11p
Klondike Mikes (Palmer) – Those Guys AK 7p-10p
Koot’s – Comedian Shayne Smith 7p-11:30p
Koot’s – The Stack 10p-2:45a
Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Nervis Rex 4p-10p
Palmer Alehouse – Palmer Garden & Arts Faire w/ Witty Youngman, Daddy's Issue, & H3 1p-10p
Rusty Ravin (Kenai) – Rock’n the Ranch w/ Tune Weavers, Ukulele Russ, Mario Carboni, Braided River, Woodrow, & I Like Robots 12p-12a
Tailgaters Sports Bar (Wasilla) – Guitarist Justin Biltonen (3 Doors Down) 7p-10p
Williwaw Social – Soiree in the Speakeasy with Fan Service 9p-1:30a
Williwaw Social – Lovelytheband live with Bethlehem Shalom 9:30p-10p
Williwaw Social – Post Concert Dance Party with DJ GRE 10:30p-2a
The Yukon Bar (Seward) – The Jephries with Village Mutt and French Jessica 9p-1:30a
Sunday July 11th
203 Kombucha (Palmer) – The Big Cabbucha with Vested Interest 2:30p-4:30p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Sunday 8p-2a
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Saturday Cinders 6p-10p
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Jimmy Sandy 8p-12a
Humpys – Open Mic Night 8p-11p
KONR 106.1 FM – Beat Roots Alaska: Summer w/ BeeOne × HNDRRXX 3p-5p
Koot’s – Taste of Spenard Food Truck Carnival 12p-5p
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Karaoke! 8p-12a
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Schwabenhof Sunday Blues Jam 4p-8p
Snider Memorial Park (Wasilla) – Underground Pride 2021 11a-6p
Temple Studios Community Center (Seward) – All Ages Open Mic w/ Tyson Davis 6p-8p
Van’s Dive Bar – Open Mic With Sara Wash Your Hands 8p-12a
Monday July 12th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke 7p-10p
Crow Creek Mine (Girdwood) – Andy Mullen 6p-8:30p
Koot’s – The Monday Music Mic with Boobs 9p-12a
Peratrovich Park – Music for Little Ones 12p-1p
Van’s Dive Bar – Taking Back Mondays 9p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a
Tuesday July 13th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Taco Tuesday Open Mic Night 6:30p-9:30p
Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Tuesday 8p-2a
Klondike Mike’s (Palmer) – Moondog Media Open Mic Night 7p-12a
Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys 5p-8p
Organic Oasis – Vintage Soul 5:30p-7:30p
Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-1a
Van’s Dive Bar – Open Jam with the Van's Fam 8:30p-1a
Wednesday July 14th
907 Alehouse – Arctic Jungle Band 7p-10p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Wednesday 8p-2a
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Mario Carboni 4p-8p
Humpy’s – Becky Kotter 8p-11:30p
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic 8p-12a
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p
Koot’s – Koots Karaoke 10p-2a
Koot’s – Open Decks 10p-3a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Karaoke! 9p-12a
Peratrovich Park – Music in the Park with Katie Chriest 12p-1p
Pioneer Bar – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
Soldotna Creek Park – Tall Tall Trees with The Cowskinners opening 6p-10p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic at Schwabenhof 7:30p-11:30p
Van’s Dive Bar – Karaoke Night With Courtney 9p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a