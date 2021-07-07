Want to be the first to get the weekly calendar so you can plan your fun?

Thursday July 8th    

Anchorage Town Square Park – Live After Five: 9th Army Band 5:30p-8p

The Broken Blender – Comedy Night with Steven Briggs & Andy Kern 8pm-10pm

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Summer Thursdays with Hwy9  6p-9p

Eddies Sport’s Bar – KBEAR Country Night with DJ Steve Franklin  8p-12a

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Salsa Night  7p-9p

Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Ukulele Russ  9p-1a

Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow  9p-12a

Georgeson Botanical Garden (Fairbanks) – Music in the Garden  7p-8p

Humpy’s –Lisa Lisa Lee Sah 8p-11:30p

Koot’s – Donovan Lee 10p-1a

Penny Royalty – Southside Song Series feat: Emma Hill, Drew Erickson & Rosie Rush  7p-10p

Petroleum Club of Anchorage – Jared Woods  5p-7p

Seaview Café (Hope) – Jam Night with Andy Mullen  6p-10p

Williwaw Social – Throwback Thursday w/ Joe Brady  7p-11p

Friday July 9th     

Alaska Dance Promotions – Friday Night Dance Lounge  9p-1a

American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast w/ 100 Proof Karaoke  5:30p-7p

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke!  9p-12a

Anchorage Town Square – Hip Hop in the Park  12p-1p

Creekbend Company (Hope) – Melissa Mitchell & Friends 7p-10:30p

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Chris Crain & Hwy9  6p-10p

Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Zen Trembles  9p-1a

Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night   7p-12a

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-12a 

Golden Saloon (McCarthy) – Loaded Karma 9p-12a

Humpy’s –Jerry Wessling Band  9:30p-12a

Klondike Mikes (Palmer) – Those Guys AK  7p-10p

Koot’s – Local Roots ft. Decepticide & Friends   8p-12a

Lil Babes Cocktail Lounge – Nostalgia & Food for the Soul Series w/ Tim Hall & Dawn McClain  6:30p-10p

Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Millennial Falcons  7p-10p 

O’Malleys on the Green – Melissa "Jazzmom" Fischer   7p-10p

Palmer Alehouse – Rebel Blues Band LIVE   7p-10p

Palmer Downtown Pavilion – Friday Fling 2021 with Live Music  11:30a-1p & 4:30p-6p

Rusty Ravin (Kenai) – Rock’n the Ranch w/ Zero Miles to Empty, Danger Money, & Blackwater Railroad Company  5:30p-12a

Tailgaters Sports Bar (Wasilla) – Guitarist Justin Biltonen (3 Doors Down)  7p-10p

Talkeetna Village Park –  Live at Five Summer Concert Series with Jonathan Durr Band 5p-7p

Van’s Dive Bar – The Naughty Vaudeville Show at Van's   9p-12a

Williwaw Social – Friday Night Vibes in the Speakeasy  9p-2a

Williwaw Social – Liquid Luau Reggae Dance Party with H3   9:30p-1:30a

Writer’s Block & Bookstore – Classical Guitar w/ Mischa Shimek  6p-9p

The Yukon Bar (Seward) – The Jephries with Village Mutt and French Jessica   9p-1:30a

Saturday July 10th              

Alaska State Fairgrounds (Palmer) – Heliofest 2021 w/ over 20 bands!   11a-11p

American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Fun and Food w/ 100 Proof Karaoke  6p-11p 

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Saturday Night Karaoke! 9p-12a

Anchorage Moose Lodge – Annual Summer Picnic with Danger Money  12p-4p

Anchorage Town Square Park – Salsa in the Park with Anaya Latin Dance  1p-4p

The Avenue Bar – DJ Bedo  10p-3a

The Broken Blender – Sassy Saturdays Fundraiser with Sweet Cheeks Cabaret  8p-10p

Creekbend Company (Hope) – Hwy9 7p-10:30p

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Jake Hamilton  6p-10p

Eagle River Town Square Park – REPAK's Summer BBQ & Donation Drive   12p-3p

Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Zero Miles to Empty  9p-1a

Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop – Pipeline Vocal Project Album Release Party/Show  6p-8p

Golden Saloon (McCarthy) – The McCarthy Showcase Comedy   7p-10p

Humpy’s –Unknowns  9:30p-12a

Humpy’s – EVERLAST featuring Whitey Ford's House of Pain (Humpy's Rock the Block Party)   5:30p-11p

Klondike Mikes (Palmer) – Those Guys AK  7p-10p

Koot’s – Comedian Shayne Smith   7p-11:30p

Koot’s – The Stack 10p-2:45a

Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Nervis Rex  4p-10p 

Palmer Alehouse – Palmer Garden & Arts Faire w/ Witty Youngman, Daddy's Issue, & H3 1p-10p

Rusty Ravin (Kenai) – Rock’n the Ranch w/ Tune Weavers, Ukulele Russ, Mario Carboni, Braided River, Woodrow, & I Like Robots 12p-12a

Tailgaters Sports Bar (Wasilla) – Guitarist Justin Biltonen (3 Doors Down)  7p-10p

Williwaw Social – Soiree in the Speakeasy with Fan Service  9p-1:30a

Williwaw Social – Lovelytheband live with Bethlehem Shalom  9:30p-10p

Williwaw Social – Post Concert Dance Party with DJ GRE  10:30p-2a

The Yukon Bar (Seward) – The Jephries with Village Mutt and French Jessica   9p-1:30a

Sunday July 11th                

203 Kombucha (Palmer) – The Big Cabbucha with Vested Interest  2:30p-4:30p

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Sunday  8p-2a

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Saturday Cinders  6p-10p 

Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Jimmy Sandy  8p-12a

Humpys – Open Mic Night  8p-11p

KONR 106.1 FM – Beat Roots Alaska: Summer w/ BeeOne × HNDRRXX  3p-5p

Koot’s – Taste of Spenard Food Truck Carnival 12p-5p 

Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Karaoke!   8p-12a 

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Schwabenhof Sunday Blues Jam   4p-8p

Snider Memorial Park (Wasilla) – Underground Pride 2021  11a-6p

Temple Studios Community Center (Seward) – All Ages Open Mic w/ Tyson Davis 6p-8p

Van’s Dive Bar – Open Mic With Sara Wash Your Hands   8p-12a

Monday July 12th                  

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke  7p-10p

Crow Creek Mine (Girdwood) – Andy Mullen 6p-8:30p

Koot’s – The Monday Music Mic with Boobs 9p-12a

Peratrovich Park – Music for Little Ones 12p-1p

Van’s Dive Bar – Taking Back Mondays 9p-12a

Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a 

Tuesday July 13th    

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Taco Tuesday Open Mic Night   6:30p-9:30p 

Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Tuesday  8p-2a

Klondike Mike’s (Palmer) – Moondog Media Open Mic Night 7p-12a

Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys  5p-8p

Organic Oasis – Vintage Soul  5:30p-7:30p

Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow  9p-1a

Van’s Dive Bar – Open Jam with the Van's Fam 8:30p-1a

Wednesday July 14th           

907 Alehouse – Arctic Jungle Band  7p-10p

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Wednesday  8p-2a

Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Mario Carboni  4p-8p

Humpy’s – Becky Kotter  8p-11:30p

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic  8p-12a

Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p

Koot’s – Koots Karaoke  10p-2a

Koot’s – Open Decks 10p-3a

Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Karaoke!   9p-12a 

Peratrovich Park – Music in the Park with Katie Chriest 12p-1p

Pioneer Bar – The Eternal Cowboys  10p-12a

Soldotna Creek Park – Tall Tall Trees with The Cowskinners opening   6p-10p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic at Schwabenhof   7:30p-11:30p

Van’s Dive Bar – Karaoke Night With Courtney   9p-12a

Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a 

