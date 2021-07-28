Thursday July 29th
49th State Brewery – Becky Kotter Summer Deck Days 7p-10p
Anchorage Town Square Park – Live After Five presents H3 Reggae 5:30p-8p
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Summer Thursdays with Hwy9 6p-9p
Eddies Sport’s Bar – KBEAR Country Night with DJ Steve Franklin 8p-12a
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Salsa Night 7p-9p
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Fairytale Adult Prom 9p-1a
Flattop Pizza & Pool – An acoustic evening with Tiffany 6p-8p
Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a
Georgeson Botanical Garden (Fairbanks) – Music in the Garden 7p-8p
Humpy’s – Ukulele Russ 8p-11:30p
Kharacters (Homer) – Zero Miles to Empty 9p-12a
Koot’s –Rose's Pawn Shop 9p-12a
Mad Myrna’s – Thursdays with DJ Covy 10p-2a
Main Event Catering – Country Dance Party 7:30p-10p
Seaview Café (Hope) – Jam Night with Andy Mullen 6p-10p
Solstice Vocal Arts (Virtual) – Sip-N-Sing 5:30p-6:30p
Williwaw Social – Throwback Thursday w/ Joe Brady 7p-11p
Williwaw Social – Sky Beats on the Roof w/ DJ Fan Service 7p-11p
Williwaw Social – J.Wail ft Natalie Cressman & DominiqueXavier (Ghost-Note/Prince) 7p-11p
The Yukon Bar (Seward) – DJ Hankerchief Dance Party 9p-1a
Friday July 30th
Alaska Dance Promotions – Friday Night Dance Lounge 9p-1a
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast w/ 100 Proof Karaoke 5:30p-7p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke! 9p-12a
Anchorage Town Square – Hip Hop in the Park 12p-1p
Anderson Park (McGrawth) - KSKO 89.5 FM Back to Bluegrass Festival w/ Witty Youngman, The Snogos, Tanana Rafters, & Those Guys AK 1p-10:30p
Arctic Valley Ski Area - 50/51 FEST in the Chugach w/ Hwy9, Past Our Prime, DW & the Green Fire, & The Jephries 5p-10p
Black Birch Books (Wasilla) – Open Mic Night 5p-7p
The Broken Blender – Wenches & Wrenches Steampunk Cabaret 7p-8:30p
Creekbend Company (Hope) – Fiona Rose & The Super Saturated Sugar Strings 7p-10p
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Zero Miles to Empty 6p-10p
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Ukulele Russ 9p-1a
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7p-12a
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-12a
Golden Saloon (McCarthy) – Live Music by JUNOsmile 9p-12a
Humpy’s –Those Guys AK 9:30p-1a
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Rose's Pawn Shop 9p-12a
Klondike Mikes and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Cold Fusion LIVE! 10p-2a
Koot’s – Hairball - A Bombastic Tribute the Great Bands of Arena Rock 6p-10p
Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Yachtly Crew 7p-10p
O’Malley’s on the Green – Alaska Blues Core 7p-10p
Palmer Alehouse – H3 LIVE 7p-10p
Palmer Downtown Pavilion – Friday Fling 2021 with Live Music 11:30a-1p & 4:30p-6p
Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 7p-7:40p
Seaview Café (Hope) – Tyson James and his Motown Fever band 7p-10p
Talkeetna Village Park – John Damberg Latin Jazz Quintet 5p-7p
Tanana Valley Fairgrounds (Fairbanks) – The 2021 Tanana Valley State Fair Concerts 2p-12a
The Vagabond Inn – Troubadour North 8p-12a
Williwaw Social – Friday Night Vibes in the Speakeasy 9p-2a
Williwaw Social – Endless Summer w/ DJ Fan Service 9:30p-1:30a
The Yukon Bar (Seward) – ALASKA THUNDER FUNK WITH SAUCY YODA AND OUTTA PLACE 9p-1:30a
Saturday July 31st
Alaska State Fairgrounds (Palmer) – 3rd Annual Hunters' Get Together BBQ w/ Nothin' But Trouble 4:30p-10p
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Fun and Food w/ 100 Proof Karaoke 6p-11p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Saturday Night Karaoke! 9p-12a
Anchorage Town Square Park – Salsa in the Park with Anaya Latin Dance 1p-4p
Anderson Park (McGrawth) - KSKO 89.5 FM Back to Bluegrass Festival w/ Witty Youngman, The Snogos, Tanana Rafters, & Those Guys AK 12p-6p
Arctic Valley Ski Area - 50/51 FEST in the Chugach w/ The Amalgajam, Daddy's Issue, SunDog, Zen Trembles, Rabbit Creek Ramblers, Hope Social Club, & Blackwater Railroad Co. 12p-10p
The Broken Blender – Wenches & Wrenches Steampunk Cabaret 7p-8:30p
The Broken Blender – Sassy Saturdays Noir with Sweet Cheeks Cabaret 11p-12:30a
Chepo’s (Eagle River) - 35th Anniversary Celebration w/ Mariachi Los Reyes 7p-10p
Creekbend Company (Hope) – Rosie Rush & The Super Saturated Sugar Strings 7p-10p
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Zero Miles to Empty 6p-10p
Eagle River Campground – Virgo Tell It On The Mountain Fest with Tim Easton 7p-10p
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – The Chamberliners 9p-1a
Hope Highway Mile 3.4 - 14th Annual Six Mile Creek Whitewater & Bluegrass Festival with Kage Free, Justin Boot/Goddamn Ranchand Band, Orion Donict, The Shoot Dangs, & The Avery Wolves 5:30p-1a
Humpy’s – Agents of Karma 9:30p-12a
Klondike Mikes and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Cold Fusion LIVE! 10p-2a
Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Static Cycle's Carnival of Madness w/ The Jepheries, Antigen, & Saint Deon! 4p-7p
Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – The Stack! 7p-10p
Palmer Alehouse – The Jangle Bees Live 7p-10p
The Potato (McCarthy) – Roses’s Pawn Shop 6p-9p
Rosco’s Catfish & Barbeque – Jazz, Blues, and Food for the Soul w/ Michael Thomas 6p-8p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – 3rd Annual Oktoberfest in July w/ The Alaska Blaskapelle 7p-11p
Sunrise Arena (Fairbanks) – Hairball - A Bombastic Tribute the Great Bands of Arena Rock 4p-8p
Tanana Valley Fairgrounds (Fairbanks) – The 2021 Tanana Valley State Fair Concerts 2p-12a
The Vagabond Inn – Troubadour North 8p-12a
Van’s Dive Bar – Wiley Post & Murmur 9p-1a
Williwaw Social – Soiree in the Speakeasy w/ DJ Fan Service 9p-1:30a
Williwaw Social – Pop vs House Dance Party w/ DJ Fan Service 9:30p-1:30a
The Yukon Bar (Seward) – ALASKA THUNDER FUNK WITH SAUCY YODA AND OUTTA PLACE 9p-1:30a
Sunday August 1st
Anchorage Town Square – ANC Market Social 11a-5p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Sunday 8p-2a
Chepo’s (Eagle River) - 35th Anniversary Celebration w/ Mariachi Los Reyes 4p-10p
Humpys – Open Mic Night 8p-11p
KONR 106.1 FM – Beat Roots Summer w/ Dat Kid Shawn × Dystraxion 3p-5p
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Karaoke! 8p-12a
The Potato (McCarthy) – Roses’s Pawn Shop 6p-9p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Schwabenhof Sunday Blues Jam 4p-8p
Seaview Café (Hope) – Jon Dykstra 5p-8p
Temple Studios Community Center (Seward) – All Ages Open Mic w/ Tyson Davis 6p-8p
Van’s Dive Bar – Open Mic With Sara Wash Your Hands 8p-12a
The Yukon Bar (Seward) – Open Jam w/ Ben Sayers 9p-1a
Monday August 2nd
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – PACFlix - Dirty Dancing 6-9p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke 7p-10p
Crow Creek Mine (Girdwood) – Alaskan Salmon Bake w/ Live Music 6p-8:30p
Koot’s – The Monday Music Mic with Boobs 9p-12a
Peratrovich Park – Music for Little Ones 12p-1p
Van’s Dive Bar – Vans Dive Bar Open Mic Comedy 8p-9:30p
Van’s Dive Bar – Taking Back Mondays 9:30p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a
Tuesday August 3rd
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Taco Tuesday Open Mic 6:30p-9:30p
Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Tuesday 8p-2a
Klondike Mike’s (Palmer) – Moondog Media Open Mic Night w/ Sabrina Speers 7p-12a
Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys 5p-8p
Organic Oasis – Vintage Soul 5:30p-7:30p
Tanana Valley Fairgrounds (Fairbanks) – The 2021 Tanana Valley State Fair Concerts 3p-10p
Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-1a
Van’s Dive Bar – Open Jam with the Van's Fam 8:30p-1a
Wednesday August 4th
907 Alehouse – Arctic Jungle Band 7p-10p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Wednesday 8p-2a
Humpy’s – Lisa Lisa Lee Sah 8p-11:30p
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic 8p-12a
Koot’s – Viva Spenard Casting Call 2021 7p-9p
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p
Koot’s – Koots Karaoke 10p-2a
Koot’s – Open Decks 10p-3a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Karaoke! 9p-12a
Peratrovich Park – Music in the Park with Pipeline Vocal Project 12p-1p
Pioneer Bar – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
Soldotna Creek Park – The Burroughs with Spirit Daddies opening 6p-10p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic at Schwabenhof 7:30p-11:30p
Trail Lake Lodge (Moose Pass) – Roses’s Pawn Shop 6p-9p
Van’s Dive Bar – Karaoke Night With Skylar 9p-12a
Williwaw Social – Roof Top City Pop ft. DJ GRE & Lloyds Noize 6p-10p
Writer’s Block Bookstore & Café – Tim Easton Concert and Album Release 6p-9p
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a