208995612_171388158314748_1738656789912180616_n.jpg




 

Thursday July 29th      

49th State Brewery – Becky Kotter Summer Deck Days  7p-10p

Anchorage Town Square Park – Live After Five presents H3 Reggae 5:30p-8p

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Summer Thursdays with Hwy9  6p-9p

Eddies Sport’s Bar – KBEAR Country Night with DJ Steve Franklin  8p-12a

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Salsa Night  7p-9p

Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Fairytale Adult Prom  9p-1a

Flattop Pizza & Pool – An acoustic evening with Tiffany 6p-8p

Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow  9p-12a

Georgeson Botanical Garden (Fairbanks) – Music in the Garden  7p-8p

Humpy’s – Ukulele Russ 8p-11:30p

Kharacters (Homer) – Zero Miles to Empty  9p-12a

Koot’s –Rose's Pawn Shop   9p-12a

Mad Myrna’s – Thursdays with DJ Covy  10p-2a

Main Event Catering – Country Dance Party  7:30p-10p

Seaview Café (Hope) – Jam Night with Andy Mullen  6p-10p

Solstice Vocal Arts (Virtual) – Sip-N-Sing  5:30p-6:30p

Williwaw Social – Throwback Thursday w/ Joe Brady  7p-11p

Williwaw Social – Sky Beats on the Roof w/ DJ Fan Service 7p-11p

Williwaw Social – J.Wail ft Natalie Cressman & DominiqueXavier (Ghost-Note/Prince) 7p-11p

The Yukon Bar (Seward) – DJ Hankerchief Dance Party 9p-1a

219541836_369020148120340_4111418485017872435_n.jpg

Friday July 30th       

Alaska Dance Promotions – Friday Night Dance Lounge  9p-1a

American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast w/ 100 Proof Karaoke  5:30p-7p

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke!  9p-12a

Anchorage Town Square – Hip Hop in the Park  12p-1p

Anderson Park (McGrawth) - KSKO 89.5 FM Back to Bluegrass Festival w/ Witty Youngman, The Snogos, Tanana Rafters, & Those Guys AK  1p-10:30p

Arctic Valley Ski Area 50/51 FEST in the Chugach w/ Hwy9, Past Our Prime, DW & the Green Fire, & The Jephries 5p-10p

Black Birch Books (Wasilla) – Open Mic Night  5p-7p

The Broken Blender – Wenches & Wrenches Steampunk Cabaret  7p-8:30p

Creekbend Company (Hope) – Fiona Rose & The Super Saturated Sugar Strings  7p-10p

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Zero Miles to Empty  6p-10p

Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Ukulele Russ  9p-1a

Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night   7p-12a

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-12a 

Golden Saloon (McCarthy) – Live Music by JUNOsmile 9p-12a

Humpy’s –Those Guys AK  9:30p-1a

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Rose's Pawn Shop   9p-12a

Klondike Mikes and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Cold Fusion LIVE!  10p-2a

Koot’s – Hairball - A Bombastic Tribute the Great Bands of Arena Rock 6p-10p

Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Yachtly Crew   7p-10p 

O’Malley’s on the Green – Alaska Blues Core  7p-10p

180900064_10157870926511161_8218394819300703728_n.jpg

Palmer Alehouse – H3 LIVE   7p-10p

Palmer Downtown Pavilion – Friday Fling 2021 with Live Music  11:30a-1p & 4:30p-6p

Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!   7p-7:40p

Seaview Café (Hope) – Tyson James and his Motown Fever band 7p-10p

Talkeetna Village Park – John Damberg Latin Jazz Quintet 5p-7p

Tanana Valley Fairgrounds (Fairbanks) – The 2021 Tanana Valley State Fair Concerts 2p-12a

The Vagabond Inn – Troubadour North 8p-12a

Williwaw Social – Friday Night Vibes in the Speakeasy  9p-2a

Williwaw Social – Endless Summer w/ DJ Fan Service  9:30p-1:30a

The Yukon Bar (Seward) – ALASKA THUNDER FUNK WITH SAUCY YODA AND OUTTA PLACE   9p-1:30a

Saturday July 31st               

Alaska State Fairgrounds (Palmer) – 3rd Annual Hunters' Get Together BBQ w/ Nothin' But Trouble  4:30p-10p

American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Fun and Food w/ 100 Proof Karaoke  6p-11p

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Saturday Night Karaoke! 9p-12a

Anchorage Town Square Park – Salsa in the Park with Anaya Latin Dance  1p-4p 

215443436_3928608123931985_6182668239595205936_n.jpg

Anderson Park (McGrawth) - KSKO 89.5 FM Back to Bluegrass Festival w/ Witty Youngman, The Snogos, Tanana Rafters, & Those Guys AK  12p-6p

Arctic Valley Ski Area 50/51 FEST in the Chugach w/ The Amalgajam, Daddy's Issue, SunDog, Zen Trembles, Rabbit Creek Ramblers, Hope Social Club, & Blackwater Railroad Co. 12p-10p

The Broken Blender – Wenches & Wrenches Steampunk Cabaret  7p-8:30p

The Broken Blender – Sassy Saturdays Noir  with Sweet Cheeks Cabaret  11p-12:30a

Chepo’s (Eagle River) -  35th Anniversary Celebration w/ Mariachi Los Reyes 7p-10p

Creekbend Company (Hope) – Rosie Rush & The Super Saturated Sugar Strings  7p-10p

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Zero Miles to Empty  6p-10p

Eagle River Campground – Virgo Tell It On The Mountain Fest with Tim Easton   7p-10p

Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – The Chamberliners  9p-1a

Hope Highway Mile 3.4  - 14th Annual Six Mile Creek Whitewater & Bluegrass Festival with Kage Free, Justin Boot/Goddamn Ranchand Band, Orion Donict, The Shoot Dangs, & The Avery Wolves    5:30p-1a

Humpy’s – Agents of Karma  9:30p-12a

Klondike Mikes and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Cold Fusion LIVE!  10p-2a

Koot’s – Local Roots w/ Beneath Atlantis, Atonement Denied, & Mara's Shadow 9p-1a

Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Static Cycle's Carnival of Madness w/ The Jepheries, Antigen, & Saint Deon!  4p-7p 

Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – The Stack!   7p-10p 

Palmer Alehouse – The Jangle Bees Live 7p-10p

The Potato (McCarthy) – Roses’s Pawn Shop  6p-9p

Rosco’s Catfish & Barbeque – Jazz, Blues, and Food for the Soul w/ Michael Thomas  6p-8p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – 3rd Annual Oktoberfest in July w/ The Alaska Blaskapelle  7p-11p

Sunrise Arena (Fairbanks) – Hairball - A Bombastic Tribute the Great Bands of Arena Rock  4p-8p

Tanana Valley Fairgrounds (Fairbanks) – The 2021 Tanana Valley State Fair Concerts 2p-12a

The Vagabond Inn – Troubadour North 8p-12a 

Van’s Dive Bar – Wiley Post & Murmur 9p-1a

Williwaw Social – Soiree in the Speakeasy w/ DJ Fan Service  9p-1:30a

Williwaw Social – Pop vs House Dance Party w/ DJ Fan Service  9:30p-1:30a

The Yukon Bar (Seward) – ALASKA THUNDER FUNK WITH SAUCY YODA AND OUTTA PLACE   9p-1:30a

Sunday August 1st                 

Anchorage Town Square – ANC Market Social   11a-5p

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Sunday  8p-2a

Chepo’s (Eagle River) -  35th Anniversary Celebration w/ Mariachi Los Reyes 4p-10p

Humpys – Open Mic Night  8p-11p

KONR 106.1 FM – Beat Roots Summer w/ Dat Kid Shawn × Dystraxion   3p-5p

Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Karaoke!   8p-12a 

The Potato (McCarthy) – Roses’s Pawn Shop  6p-9p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Schwabenhof Sunday Blues Jam   4p-8p

Seaview Café (Hope) – Jon Dykstra 5p-8p

Tanana Valley Fairgrounds (Fairbanks) – The 2021 Tanana Valley State Fair Concerts 2p-10p

Temple Studios Community Center (Seward) – All Ages Open Mic w/ Tyson Davis 6p-8p

Van’s Dive Bar – Open Mic With Sara Wash Your Hands   8p-12a

The Yukon Bar (Seward) – Open Jam w/ Ben Sayers 9p-1a

Monday August 2nd                   

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – PACFlix - Dirty Dancing  6-9p

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke  7p-10p

Crow Creek Mine (Girdwood) – Alaskan Salmon Bake w/ Live Music 6p-8:30p

Koot’s – The Monday Music Mic with Boobs 9p-12a

Peratrovich Park – Music for Little Ones 12p-1p

Tanana Valley Fairgrounds (Fairbanks) – The 2021 Tanana Valley State Fair Concerts 2p-10p

Van’s Dive Bar – Vans Dive Bar Open Mic Comedy 8p-9:30p

Van’s Dive Bar – Taking Back Mondays 9:30p-12a

Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a 

    

Tuesday August 3rd      

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Taco Tuesday Open Mic  6:30p-9:30p

Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Tuesday  8p-2a

Klondike Mike’s (Palmer) – Moondog Media Open Mic Night w/ Sabrina Speers 7p-12a

Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys  5p-8p

Organic Oasis – Vintage Soul  5:30p-7:30p

Tanana Valley Fairgrounds (Fairbanks) – The 2021 Tanana Valley State Fair Concerts 3p-10p

Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow  9p-1a

Van’s Dive Bar – Open Jam with the Van's Fam 8:30p-1a

Wednesday August 4th 

907 Alehouse – Arctic Jungle Band  7p-10p

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Wednesday  8p-2a

Humpy’s – Lisa Lisa Lee Sah  8p-11:30p

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic  8p-12a

Koot’s – Viva Spenard Casting Call 2021   7p-9p

Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p

Koot’s – Koots Karaoke  10p-2a

Koot’s – Open Decks 10p-3a

Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Karaoke!   9p-12a 

Peratrovich Park Music in the Park with Pipeline Vocal Project 12p-1p

Pioneer Bar – The Eternal Cowboys  10p-12a

Soldotna Creek Park The Burroughs with Spirit Daddies opening   6p-10p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic at Schwabenhof   7:30p-11:30p

Tanana Valley Fairgrounds (Fairbanks) – The 2021 Tanana Valley State Fair Concerts 2p-10p

Trail Lake Lodge (Moose Pass) – Roses’s Pawn Shop  6p-9p

Van’s Dive Bar – Karaoke Night With Skylar 9p-12a

Williwaw Social – Roof Top City Pop ft. DJ GRE & Lloyds Noize 6p-10p

Writer’s Block Bookstore & Café – Tim Easton Concert and Album Release   6p-9p

Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a 

