When the good folks at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Anchorage invited me to assemble a “non-traditional” Spotify playlist to mark the Advent season, I jumped at the opportunity. However, it didn’t take long after that to then feel a swift ripple of panic. While the playlist’s theme, “Close to Home,” generated a lot of ideas and held promise, I sat briefly frozen beyond the sub-zero temperatures dominating the past month in Alaska, caught in a grip of impostor syndrome.
I’ve written plenty about music and am still considered a music tyrant by friends and family but must confess that I have never felt less attuned or dialed into what’s current or trendy in mainstream or hipster music culture and am not even mildly aware of anything that might land under the zeitgeist’s umbrella this week. This is due, in large part, to comfortably settling into midlife during COVID and embracing my sure and steady record collection as is, while also wildly and uncomfortably navigating an identity crisis that includes trying to figure out how to be a songwriter without any gigs or proximal bandmates, and as one of those worrisome souls who might spend too much time in solitude during a global pandemic. You’re hearing from someone who is still geeking out on Taylor Swift’s early 2020’s “Folklore” record, and still marveling and mystified that she (and a handful of others) even managed to turn out new material during lockdown at all. I still don’t have tiktok on my phone, so when my sons hear an 80s classic bounce out of my Bluetooth speaker, it’s not because I’m suddenly hip to a new dance trend on the app. It’s purely because the algorithms know too well that I’m a Gen X’er who lights up inside when my computer interrupts my noisy or ambient moody, emo streams of choice with Billy Joel, Genesis, Belinda Carlisle, or Def Lepard. (My 17 year-old does a standup job informing me that all my music sounds the same on the daily.)
I was given a kind of carte blanche on the composition of their playlist, so long as the “Close to Home” theme could serve as a north star in composition and approach. The songs I’ve added in one way or another are playing with the idea of home and what it can mean at this time of year, and how that idea is without a doubt impacted or influenced by the curious times in which we find ourselves these last couple winters in our little corner of the world. Below I’ve listed and written about a few of these songs and will share more in the coming weeks. You can hear the playlist at Spotify, as Close to Home: St. Mary’s Advent 2021. Or message me at jonathanjbowermusic@gmail.com and I’ll gladly share the playlist or any end of the year song suggestions for you.
Sleepy Eyes – Frog Holler
I’d miss the high highs/I’d miss the low lows/If I was far away from where I was
At this writing, live and local music scenes across the country are still struggling to find stable or sustainable footing in a still-COVID world. There was a time, however, early into the pandemic, that musicians would have been forgiven for thinking we just needed to wait this thing out for a couple months before we could return to packing the bars’ dance floors, to strumming our guitars so tipsy couples could sway together in low lit venues. No one then seemed to have any clue we’d find ourselves nearly two years later, still trying to hold the band together, still wondering if we’ll ever find our way back to playing in ways we never had reason to imagine could inalterably change as it has.
I’ve thought nonstop throughout the pandemic about bands like my favorite Pennsylvania bar band, Frog Holler, Anchorage’s Super Saturated Sugar Strings, Melissa Mitchell and the Hope Social Club, and many others. Those local bands – not inordinately world famous, but wildly adored beyond words by their fanbase – who could reliably pack the local venues any night of the month, any season or time of year, and who all suddenly had to vanish – literally, overnight – in the domino effect of lockdowns and closures. Some of these artists are finding ways to transition back to live performances in their select cities and venues. Many others are still trying to pick up the pieces and sort how or if to proceed.
I moved to Alaska from Pennsylvania in 2003 and have remained a die-hard Frog Holler fan over all the years since I left. I dial up “Sleepy Eyes” often when I’m missing family or friends out of state, or even missing friends a few blocks away who are waiting on COVID test results or who remain in quarantine because their toddler or child isn’t vaccinated yet. In “Sleepy Eyes”, the band shuffles along a fun, folk-grassy vibe while Darren croons about all he loves in the place he finds himself, and about everything he’d miss – even the things that daily drive him crazy – if he suddenly found himself anywhere else. It’s a song that makes you stop and pause and look around and take stock, recognizing all that’s proximally yours to love and envelop in gratitude, no matter your current situation.
The Weight – Cassandra Wilson
I pulled into Nazareth, was feelin’ about half past dead
I just need some place where I can lay my head…
Cassandra Wilson has plumbed a wealth of musical genres and reimagined so many hit songs during her career in jazz, many of which would otherwise be easy to write off as casualties to oldies stations and muzak instrumentals drifting dead through the speakers in your dentist’s office. Her spin on everything from “Last Train to Clarksville” and “True Colors” to “Harvest Moon” has consistently breathed new life into well-known works, rescuing them from confinement in a desiccated time capsule. While The Band’s classic hit is one of my favorite songs of all time and not at all an easy one to pull off solo, her relaxed and gentle approach to it strikes the right tone for our hushed winter evenings up north, those nights the snow is falling out the window and you want to light candles, or the night air is so absurdly cold you are scouring the house for another blanket under which you plan to burrow with your phone and a mug of something hot. If you need to imagine someone must know how tough this time of year can be on someone, this song has always conveyed that, while the gentle way Wilson delivers it insists you’re in good company, wherever it finds you.
Latter Days – Big Red Machine (feat. Anais Mitchell)
Big Red Machine’s first record spotlighted the dizzying musical genius of its collaborators, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner. True to its members’ skill set, it frequently felt like a harder-edged Bon Iver record, featuring as many riffs, hooks, and multi-layered melodies as the two seemed capable of lodging into your skull. Their follow-up record, *How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last*, came out in August and expanded on their collaborative project’s vision, assembling an enviable wealth of talent to deliver on their songs and widening the fold of who represents or comprises BRM. Some fans nerded out on the album’s title right out of the gate: Are they referring to the pandemic? To lockdown? To any of the worsening hurricanes and other unpredictable weather patterns? Maybe they’re referring to the former president’s latest distressing and agitating rant?
In the title track, songwriter Anais Mitchell recalls a lover, standing in the corner store asking, “How long do you think it’s gonna last?” as he’s “stocking up before the storm.” The scene, unfolding over a slow, cautious piano melody instantly transports me to the weekend of the first lockdown, on the night my partner and I tried to stock the fridge and pantry at a swiftly depleted Carr’s Safeway for whatever stood ahead and for god knows how long. I recall catching her anxious gaze as we looked at the bare shelves and tried to comprehend what we couldn’t possibly see in the time yawning ahead of us.
When Justin Vernon joins Mitchell on the chorus, the song goes transcendent. This isn’t your ordinary tale of heartbreak or confusion in hard times. This is a hymn for the wilderness through which we’re all wandering right now.
I clutched no album tighter this year and I loved no record more.
Also, for your consideration: “Are You Alright” by Lucinda Williams, “Don’t Tremble” by The Low Anthem, “Won’t You Come Sing for Me” by Chris Thile, Nina Simone’s cover of “Here Comes the Sun”, and “Going Where the Lonely Go,” by Alison Krauss and Robert Plant.
***
Are you traveling for the holidays? Staying put? Celebrating with friends? Struggling to bridge perplexing impasses with family? Searching like mad for an elusive holiday spirit? This is just a short list of songs to consider for a soundtrack designed for you to play in your kitchen as you cook or bake, or to play through your earbuds when the classic assault of Christmas cheer and bombast on the speakers at Target might feel hard to jive with, or doesn’t meet you where you’re standing in time. And there will be a few more to share next week, too.