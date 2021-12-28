If I imagined at any time prior to the pandemic that music couldn’t possibly serve a more integral or critical function in my daily life, it took COVID to reveal in new ways the existential life raft songs consistently provide me in the effort to weather hard times or despair. This can prove a hard sell, however, when it comes down to brass tacks: On many levels, nothing seems less functional for survival than songs, really. They won’t stop the bleeding, won’t do the work of oxygen or an inhaler, and they won’t mend your broken heart back together...or even help you pick the pieces up off the floor. The work they do, meanwhile, is very individualized, and is hardly quantifiable.
And yet, it’s impossible to ignore the work a song can do in efforts to navigate or weather difficulty, too. These days, in my paid, full-time work as a mental health therapist, I encounter clients who weekly arrive to sessions sharing songs that are carrying them through distressing circumstances at home or helping them navigate challenges in their friendships and life situations. The musician friends who have returned to playing live gigs describe an undeniable flood of emotion that accompanies the opportunity to lean in and perform music before an audience again. These artists, in most cases, seem to be leaning on their craft with renewed emotions, commitment, and affection - recognizing how fragile and tenuous a vocation in song is. One friend in the Lower 48 was offered multiple opportunities to see Bob Dylan live over a week or two in November and told me that she took up every single offer, never minding the cost.
My point is, if I ever took music for granted prior to the pandemic, I might have COVID to thank for revealing not only the unsparing and temporal nature of existence, but the lifeline music serves in helping navigate circumstances that seem or prove at times legitimately unbearable and uncertain.
Miles From Our Home – Cowboy Junkies
When will you share the sights with us?
When will we hold you in our arms?
Sometimes, nothing crystallizes or better clarifies how and where we find home than the wide yawn of great distance, the tremendous stretch of miles and roads between the place that we presently find ourselves and the far-off place where our hearts know sure rest and true comfort.
I Know What It’s Like – Jeff Tweedy
Even when it’s years away – I still think it’s yesterday
I can’t find the plot – something else is taking shape
I know it’s a lie when you say it’s ok
I leaned on this song hard in 2019, shortly following the Wilco front man’s solo release, Warm, and I credit it with one of a few songs that helped me clear the last hurdles of my final semester in an exhausting run through grad school. Like so many songs comprising this playlist, the song’s lyrics land almost as if Tweedy foresaw our current challenges way ahead of schedule. Jeff Tweedy - who chronicled his lifelong struggles with depression and anxiety in his memoir “Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back),” and who has candidly addressed his journey through addiction, rehab, and recovery, casts line after line about recognizing how bad or tough things can get while also attempting to empathize with the listener and to close the distance on the ways our struggles might isolate or alienate us from each other. On one hand, it’s the Americana rock version of your standard “I’ll be there” fare. However, week to week over the last couple years, many of us have had to negotiate how to effectively or actively “be there” for friends and loved ones experiencing unprecedented hard times while also minding safety protocols and taking considerations many of us had the luxury of ignoring before this virus. In that way, the song maybe serves as a series of distant smoke signals intended as encouragement, striving to let each of us know that regardless of our private hell, we aren’t alone in this.
Two of Us – The Beatles
You and I have memories
Longer than the road that stretches out ahead
Whether you’re a Beatles fan or not, I can’t recommend highly enough the recently-released *Get Back* documentary series streaming on Disney+. Regardless of your creative medium or arts pursuit or preference, it’s a virtual masterclass seminar in the creative process in real time – yawn-inducing tedium and mindless fumbling included. Repeatedly throughout the limited series, however, I’ve sat stunned, reminded of how unglamorous the songwriting process is in real time, as it’s happening, and newly aware of how messy the drafting process of any work of art proves to be. Even when and no matter that you’re The Beatles.
At the same time, if at any stage in your life you’ve absentmindedly glided through a long drive or workday with classic rock playing in the background, these episodes reveal how easy it’s become to take exceptional songs and pieces of music entirely for granted. If you have ever vacantly heard one of the Beatles hits pass through the speakers on your way to anywhere, barely paying a thread of attention to the music as your mind drifts a thousand other places, the series reveals the depth of heart and creativity that went into each song now snugly lodged inside our lethargic, collective memory banks.
Before you fork out more cash to Masterclass.com to watch a present-day celebrity expert tell you how any of it is done, consider heading to the source of some of the best-known and well-loved songs of our age. It’s not a how-to, and it’s the furthest thing from a step-by-step guide to songwriting, hit making, or creativity. It is, however, a candid window into the creative process, warts and all, and the clumsy and often difficult path that any work of art passes in its journey towards beauty.
PDLIF – Bon Iver
Please don’t live in fear
We can’t see from here right now
Send it off from here
And free your mind
I’m not exaggerating: Only Bon Iver could have persuaded me to use air miles and the PFD as a justifiable reason to double-mask, leave Alaska, and fly to LA to sit in an indoor space to hear live-music for the first time since September 2019. The requirements to attend the show – proof of vaccination, remaining masked during the entire evening – cemented the deal for me. Of course, this was pre-Omicron, and in that moment all signs pointed to Delta’s downward trend. In my mind, I had done my part for a good long time. I rationalized my decision by seeing how strictly I observed all the rules and protocols until then. I hardly dine out anymore, often creeped out by my proximity to other unmasked diners. I had worked from home for over a year, survived two teenagers barely surviving Zoom school in their bedrooms. I allow that it could have been a fool’s errand. Either way, I went.
To try and convey the emotional landscape of everything that transpired both onstage and in my seat that evening still feels impossible, two months later.
This was the only song Justin Vernon and his band played that I didn’t already know. It’s practically gospel music for the moment we’re in. Regardless of your feelings about Bon Iver, it’s a good mantra for right now. Or at least it is for me. I recite it often.
Calling All Angels – Jane Siberry (feat. KD Lang)
Jane Siberry’s 1991 song strikes a different tone than all the pomp and revelry referencing angels this time of year. Which is good, because pomp and revelry were harder than ever for me to conjure this holiday season.
By this point in the column – overall and in this volume – I feel like a broken record:
A lot of songs in this mix, while I’ve adored many of them for years before now, have taken on new resonance and impact for me in the pandemic era.
Siberry’s song feels like a hushed anthem, an ambient hymn for where we seem to have landed in 2021. Like others here, despite its production date (1991), it feels written for the time in which we find ourselves, leaning into a new year, new uncertainties, new challenges we’re encountering without a reliable guidebook or manual for survival.
I’ll close this piece and this year’s column with some of Siberry’s words below. As we stare ahead to a new year, take heart where and with those you can. Recognize, too, that a playlist and a treasure trove of songs can only go so far; can only function as comfort or respite to the degree that we have proximal, flesh and blood humans with whom we can engage, feel safe, and be vulnerable with in hard times.
Meanwhile, you can continue to access this playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0AbswE1dp4g7IXK0Qdv0AE?si=YBuCTDy6QHq8elCpsqiLoQ
And you can reach me at jonathanjbowermusic@gmail.com with music recommendations or what-all else in the new year and beyond. Take care and be well, all.
Every day you gaze upon the sunset
With such love and intensity
Why it's almost as if, if you could only crack the code
You'd finally understand what this all means
But if you could, do you think you would trade it all -
All the pain and suffering?
But then you would have missed
The beauty of the light upon this earth
And the sweetness of the leaving
Calling all angels
Calling all angels
Walk me through this world
Don't leave me alone
We're trying
We're hoping
We're hurting
We're loving
We're crying
We're calling
Cause we’re not sure how