After listening to Bethlehem Shalom’s music for years, I was quite nervous to finally meet her for this interview. I thought to myself, “Someone so talented must be an off-putting narcissist.” I could not have been more wrong.
But it turns out she is kind, funny, and shockingly talented. She began making music very early in life taking piano lessons as a young child, later moved onto playing the drums. She picked up the trumpet in sixth grade, quickly moving from honor band to advanced band upon reaching middle school, then participated in symphonic band later in her schooling. After beginning to write her own music in her junior year of high school, Bethlehem started practicing guitar during her senior year. From there, she attended college at the University of Alaska Anchorage studying music production.
Given that I want to urge readers to listen to Bethlehem’s music, because it deserves to be listened to, I feel compelled to try to describe her style. But this has proven to be a challenge. The truth is that I haven’t heard much other music that I could compare it to. There are elements of pop and rock, but the arrangement of the songs and her vocal performance have such a range in tone that it’s difficult to peg a specific genre. What I can say is how her songs make me feel; they are simultaneously calming and exhilarating, and the music and lyrics together take me on a rollercoaster of emotion and introspection.
Having been publishing music since 2018, she has released a handful of singles and a full-length album, ‘Coming of Age.’ Before learning about Bethlehem’s recording process, I had always assumed that her music involved large-scale production with multiple instrumentalists, but much to my surprise, she has been doing it all on her own.
But working alone, which I find to be an impressive strength, seems to be a cause of frustration for Bethlehem. “It feels like the journey of being an artist so far has been super lonely,” she admitted. “I haven’t found a lot of people that I really connect with.”
While Bethlehem has been producing and publishing original music for years, she has never performed her own music live. “I’ve always wanted to play live, but I guess I just feel uncomfortable with the idea of it just being myself up there,” she told me. “It just doesn’t feel right. I want to have that experience of when you’re at a show and there’s a band, and you can really connect; a really authentic, real sound experience.”
Despite being a multi-instrumentalist, Bethlehem is a songwriter at the core. “Music is, for me, is a lot about the lyrics,” she said. “Music gives me the outlet that I so desperately need, because I have a problem with communication. Sometimes I bottle everything up. It’s freeing.”
As a songwriter myself, I can relate to this statement wholeheartedly. For me, it’s easier to be honest with my words when they’ve been rehearsed. Especially regarding publishing recordings, there is nothing to fear with sharing my truth when I don’t need to do it face to face.
Bethlehem makes music as a method of communication, but that has not always been her objective. “When I was younger, I always just wanted to be famous,” she told me. “It just seemed so fun to me. It was glamorized. I grew up watching Hannah Montana. I wanted to be Hannah Montana. Which is so weird, because it’s not like that at all, and that life seems kind of grotesque at times.”
Like Hannah Montana learned, being in the public eye can be something to be feared. There is a constant, overwhelming pressure of expectation. “I don’t want to be a puppet,” Bethlehem divulged. “I don’t like that other people think that I’m here for their entertainment. I like to entertain; I like to make people laugh. It’s really cool when people say that they connect to my music, though it feels weird sometimes.”
And that’s where it gets tricky. As songwriters born to perform what we create, we do love putting a smile on someone’s face with our music. But it’s a slippery slope; that compulsion can take us over. “Don’t hold yourself to anything,” Bethlehem told me. “Don’t hold yourself to standards. Don’t hold yourself to the pressure of what people want from you.” Fortunately, Bethlehem has come to a point with her creativity where her art exists primarily to serve her. “The music I write is for me,” she said. “It’s to set me free.”
Aside from using music as a method of healing, Bethlehem does have music-related career goals. “I’m a snowboarder at heart, for sure, and basically my only goal ever is to get a song in a snowboard or skateboard edit,” she said. “That’s my number one goal. That’s what I want, because then I’ll feel cool. I’ll finally feel cool.”
But she is already cool. It’s a strange truth that those who struggle to see the wonder within themselves often deserve to take pride in their humility.
Songwriters create because we need to, for our own health. We all hope that others enjoy our music and can gain something from it, but it begins in our own hearts and minds, as a coping tool. And that cannot be compromised. “Just be authentic, don’t suppress yourself, say what you want to say,” Bethlehem exclaimed. “That’s something I could confidently say I do that sets me free. Saying what I want to. No one can tell me I can’t say that, because it’s mine.”
Bethlehem has taken a brief hiatus from publishing music but has still been hard at work with production. Her new album, ‘Bad Mouth’, will be releasing soon, and I am very excited to listen... over and over again, I expect.