In 2007, Derek Sanders and his Mayday Parade bandmates could be found canvassing the Van’s Warped Tour with posters and CDs. Their debut studio album, A Lesson in Romantics, had just dropped and Mayday Parade was intent on making a name for themselves.
“We would just practice every day because none of us had jobs or school or any big commitments in our lives. We had all these sorts of goals of writing new music and recording it, but none of us had money. So we followed the Warped Tour to sell these EPs that we got pressed. We knew we had to put in the work because the labels weren’t just going to come to us,” explains Sanders.
The band’s persistence paid off in 2008 when they joined the Warped Tour and played alongside All Time Low, The Maine, and Every Avenue. That same year, the band recorded their second album, Anywhere But Here, and signed with major music label Atlantic Records. Under new management, Mayday Parade began clawing their way into the mainstream music scene. In 2011, following the release of their EP, Valdosta, and the drop of their self-titled album, Mayday Parade, the band was recognized by Songkick as the hardest-working band of 2010. With 194 bookings and 74,000 miles logged in the year, the designation was well earned. For comparison’s sake, Willie Nelson and Lady Gaga were ranked No. 7 and No. 8 by Songkick.
“We knew going into this that if we treated the band like a hobby, that’s all it would ever be. But I think all of us wanted to take our music as far as we could,” says Sanders.
In the past 16 years, Sanders and his bandmates have surpassed all expectations. Between creating seven studio albums, each reaffirming the band’s musical genius, and extensive touring, Mayday Parade has cemented themselves as pop-rock mainstays.
“We just try and go all out at every show and give as much energy as we can. And we all genuinely have a great time performing music and playing shows. I think that our fans kind of feed off that energy and give it right back to use. That special relationship is something that has kept us going for so long,” says Sanders.
Although the band has circumvented the world multiple times while on tour, Sanders says that Alaska is one of his favorite places to play.
“The first time that we played Alaska was in 2008 at the State Fair, and I’ve told many people that out of all of the shows we’ve played, and all the countries we’ve been to, that trip to Alaska was one of my top five favorite experiences. We got to meet and make friends with Alaskans and see glaciers. So it was a particularly epic trip,” explains Sanders.
Unfortunately, due to COVID precautions, Mayday Parade won’t be able to interact with Alaska as they had hoped.
“Things can’t really go all the way back to the way they were pre-pandemic, and we’re not able to go out after shows and talk to people and interact in the same way that we used to. We have to make sure that we don’t get COVID again because that can take us away from touring for several weeks,” explains Sanders. “All these precautions we have to put into place are kind of a bummer. But it’s just amazing to be able to be back playing live music again.”
While Alaskan fans won’t have an opportunity to interact with the band after the show, Sanders says that they are doing everything they can to make it a memorable concert.
“We’re going to be playing songs from our whole catalog, including some of our deeper cuts. Of course, we’ll be playing all of our bangers, too. We’re just so stoked to be on the road again that we have even more energy than we used,” says Sanders.
Mayday Parade joins Taking Back Sunday and local band Bad Friday for a rock supershow on Saturday, May 21 at Williwaw Social (609 F St). Doors for this 16+ show are at 5pm and tickets are available at EventBrite.com.
--
Fan Q&A with Derek Sanders
Are there any bands that you’re excited about right now?
Well, the first one that comes to mind would be Magnolia Park. We just did a tour with them. They’re a younger band from Orlando and they work really hard to make great music. They’ve also done the whole Tik Tok thing really well.
What’s your go-to karaoke song?
For the longest time, it was “First Date” by Blink-182. It’s been so long since I’ve done karaoke, but that’s pretty much my song.
Who in the band uses the most hair products?
I guess probably Jake Bundrick. I have the most hair but I don’t ever do anything to it. So yeah, I’ll say our drummer, Jake.
Do you wear inserts in your Vans?
I’m kind of known for not really liking to wear shoes at all. Unless it’s cold enough that I have to wear them. I just wear flip flops because I like to keep it simple. And I don’t like having to deal with like socks and shoes on the road. You know, I try to bring as little amount of stuff on the road as I can.
It’s May and you’re playing for a day. Where is the parade taking you?
I’m not really sure how to answer this one [laughs]. I guess the thing that comes to mind is the State Fair because playing there was kind of like being at a parade. Yeah, I don’t know.
What is your pre-show ritual?
Everyone kind of has their own sort of things they do. For me and Cabbage, our bass player, we both just make throat coat tea with honey. And I’ll throw a little bit of whiskey in mine. Before we hit the stage we always kind of circle up and put our hands in. Alex, our guitar player, says some things to get everyone pumped up and then and then we all yell “BANGARANG!” I’m not sure why we chose “bangarang” other than the fact that it was was Rufio said to Peter Pan in the movie Hook. But yeah, that’s something we’ve done every single show we’ve ever played.
Mayday Parade is being chased by a bear. Who is the first to be eaten?
That’s a good one! It would probably be me or Alex. Because I’d be wearing those flip flops and would be tripping over myself. Then I feel like Alex might be like one of the clumsiest I know. Brooks and Cabbage are definitely going to survive. Like, if we were in a survival situation, they probably last the longest. So yeah, I’d say it’s probably gonna be either either myself or Alex. Derek Sanders answers your burning questions