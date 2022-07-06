In the 1980s, a new genre of music developed on Los Angeles' raucous — and now infamous — Sunset Strip. The hippie years of disco and stripped-down protest songs were coming to an end, and MTV was becoming the go-to source for music discovery. With the music industry's transition from radio to television, it comes as little surprise that hair metal dominated the airwaves.
Pioneering hair metal bands like Motley Crue combined the androgynous aesthetic of David Bowie and the New York Dolls with punk rock sensibilities of the underground New York punk scene to create a sound that still resonates 40 years later.
"Well, I can tell you this right now, hair metal never really went away," says Hairball singer Dave Moody. "I am sorry for anyone who didn't get to grow up in the 70s and 80s because it was the greatest time ever. I don't know how else to describe it other than phenomenal."
Amid today's political strife and increasing violence, the boppy melodies and carefree lyrics of Queen, Journey, Twisted Sister, and Cinderella offer a welcome respite to the chaos.
"The other night, we were in Duluth, Minnesota, and there were probably 10,000 Screaming college kids going absolutely berserk for every song we were playing. So this is this music is having a real renaissance right now. People want that good time again — even if it's just for a few hours," explains Moody.
But Hairball audiences aren't the only ones benefiting from a debaucherous night of tattooed pretty boys singing lightly veiled innuendos.
"I have a lot of fun being part of Hairball because I grew up with this stuff. You know, watching these guys on MTV was my childhood. So to be able to throw these costumes on and be your heroes for a little while is pretty spectacular," says Moody.
Hairball features a six-person live band, including three singers who seamlessly embody a wide variety of leading men. In any given performance, Moody will portray KISS' Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, Quiet Riot's Kevin DuBrow, and ACDC's Brian Johson.
"It was a challenge honing each of their voices and mannerisms, but I cut my teeth on this stuff. So, I had a pretty good idea of what they do and how they do it," says Moody. "Vocally, these guys were all powerhouses. You can't sleep on Dee Snider, Freddie Mercury, and Paul Stanley."
Normally, Moody would have some visual backup to help sell the illusion but bringing the full pyrotechnic show to Alaska proved to be cost-prohibitive.
"Most of the time, we travel with a huge production of five LED walls and flame shooters that blast flames 30 feet into the air. We joke that we have more pyro than a 70s KISS concert. But unfortunately, we couldn't get all the bells and whistles up to Alaska," says Moody.
With extensive burn bans and unprecedented hot weather, Alaskans may have lucked out by missing some of the hotter elements of the show. Still, Moody says that Alaskan audiences are in for a hell of a show.
"What you will get is all the characters in full costumes and makeup. You'll hear all the biggest hits of the 80s. One minute you're going to see Van Halen's David Lee Roth, and then you're going to see KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. The next minute it might be Guns 'n Rose's Axl Rose or Queen's Freddie Mercury. The costuming is authentic. The music is authentic. It's all live, and you're going to love it," says Moody emphatically.
Hairball takes over the Koot's (2435 Spenard Rd) parking lot at 6pm on Friday, July 8, 2022. On Saturday, July 9, 2022, the band has an encore at Everett's (1850 E Bogard Rd) in Wasilla at 6pm. Tickets start at $40 and are available at Tixr.com.