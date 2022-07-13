According to Inside Prison, New London, Connecticut is one of the most dangerous regions in the United States, with an overall crime rate of 6,389 per 100,000 residents. Yet, it was there, surrounded by violence, that Magdiel “Mags” Roldan was welcomed into the world. Labeled an outcast, Roldan spent much of his time inside his family’s small apartment while his peers fell into the unrelenting cycle of gangs.
Secluded from the world outside his four walls and struggling with ADHD, Roldan says he was constantly bouncing off the furniture. So he had to find inexpensive ways to focus his energy.
“My family didn’t have the money to put me into sports, but when I found parkour, I fell in love. You know, all you really need are a decent pair of shoes that will protect your feet. All the rest is free, well, mostly free,” says Roldan.
Although his skill level would have enabled Roldan to compete in parkour competitions, his empty pockets prevented him from entering. But a discernable lack of money didn’t hold Roldan back.
“I would get out of Connecticut every chance I could. I couldn’t compete, but I could still go to the competitions and hang out. That’s how I found my community,” says Roldan.
Armed with newfound confidence and the kind of agility that would make Spiderman envious, Roldan embraced the parts of him that often prompted taunts from his classmates.
“I’d have Linkin Park blasting in my earphones and would be screaming along with the music while I skateboarded to school. I’m sure it looked crazy to people. You know, here’s this skinny kid screaming with zero context as to why. But that was me, and that’s how I expressed myself. I look back at a lot of those people who bullied me, and it’s obvious that they peaked in high school. So, I guess you can say that it all worked out,” says Roldan.
By the time Roldan graduated from tech school in 2015, he had a clear sense of who he was, but he still wasn’t sure what that would mean for his future career. In high school, the purchase of his first car – a 1993 Acura – cemented his passion for motor vehicles so he gave auto body work a shot.
“I still have that car! I even have the entire VIN number tattooed on my bicep,” says Roldan after rattling off all of the car’s particular specs. “But I wanted to do more than autobody work, so then I tried working in a foundry with my best friend.”
For a year, Roldan moved heave metal objects in the sweltering heat of the foundry, and for a time, he was happy. Then, perhaps because of his insatiable need to avoid homeostasis, Roldan decided to pack a bag and backpack through Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and France.
“I didn’t really have a plan. I just kind of leaped into it,” says Roldan.
Less than two months later, Roldan exchanged his backpack for an Army-issued rucksack. Enlisted to become a combat medic, Roldan worked his way up to earn an airborne designation before being stationed in Alaska. But, little did he know, it would take a move to the Last Frontier to finally settle into his destiny.
“I had always secretly fantasized about being in the crowd at a metal show and being picked by the band to go on stage. I’d steal the mic and absolutely crush it,” says Roldan excitedly. “I don’t know if I ever thought it would actually happen, but I prepared for the opportunity anyways.”
In November 2019, that’s exactly what happened at a Decepticide show.
“I planted myself right at the front of the stage and just kept singing louder and louder until Ryan [Hull] handed me the mic,” says Roldan.
His debut performance turned heads, and it wasn’t long before Roldan began fronting two Alaskan metal bands – Mara’s Shadow and Mindful Khaos. Now prepping for his two bands’ first Lower-48 tours, Roldan says that he knows he took the right path.
“I can feel that I am in the pocket and that all of these things I’ve done in my life led me to here. To feel like you’re doing something special and being noticed for it feels incredible,” says Roldan.
Backstories is part of a by-weekly column profiling Alaskans (and the occasional visitor) in 750 words or less.