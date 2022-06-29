Standing well over 6 feet tall and donning a vintage jean jacket and oversized cowboy hat, 28-year-old Bubba Bellin stood out like a sore thumb as he ordered a sludge cup at Middle Way Café on Monday. At only 10am, this was Bellin’s second caffeine hit of the day, and the jittery effects seemed to be taking hold as he excitedly recounted his days as a collegiate rugby player.
“You can always tell the musicians who were athletes at one time. We’re just used to people pushing us to be better, and we welcome that kind of feedback. I’m always trying to improve my craft,” said Bellin as he fidgeted with his empty coffee cup.
As a part-time hired gun and co-songwriter living in the heart of Texas, Bellin is used to being open to collaboration.
“There will be days when I feel like I have no creative juices going, so I enjoy having the opportunity to co-write. Sometimes, it even feels like free therapy,” laughed Bellin. “The best songs come from vulnerability, but when you’re co-writing, you don’t have time to go get beers and talk about your life because there’s a deadline. You basically have to meet a stranger and immediately get completely naked – in an emotional sense. Actually, getting naked would almost be less vulnerable.”
But Bellin’s openness doesn’t end with his professional collaborations. When performing as himself, he keeps his sets fluid enough to appeal to the night’s audience.
“I joke a lot about being a human jukebox. Everything from Willie to Merle and anything in between is in my repertoire,” said Bellin.
The son of a former New York City radio employee, Bellin grew up with an appreciation for all genres of music. On car rides as a child, Bellin would listen intently as his father explained the art of storytelling through songwriting.
“[My father] really loved songwriting. He would spend hours explaining what made a great song. I think that all just sat in my brain as a kid,” explained Bellin.
At 16, Bellin was bequeathed an old Jeep Cherokee and a carefully curated country playlist. It was the spark of inspiration he needed to embark on his own musical pathway.
“When I moved to Texas for college, I realized that there is a whole scene of people who really appreciate country music as an art form. I originally went to college for a degree in education, and I was thinking about being a horse trainer. But I decided to be a degenerate musician instead,” said Bellin with a facetious grin.
On the contrary, Bellin exudes kindness and refreshingly rare authenticity. In fact, when he saw an elderly woman sitting on her own after our interview, he decided to play her a few songs.
“She just seemed like she needed something nice to happen today,” he said as he casually repacked his guitar.
As it turns out, Bellin’s prediction was correct.
“I’d had been feeling so down lately,” admitted his audience of one, Patricia Olson.
Bellin’s emotional sensitivity also carries into his original music.
“The best way to describe my music is what you get when Marvin Gaye and Merle Haggard met in the studio for a day. It has poppy, catchy melodies, but there is depth to the lyrics. In my opinion, the melody communicates as much emotion as the lyrics, so I aim to treat them both with care,” said Bellin.
Those lucky enough to catch Bellin’s 10pm performance on Saturday, July 1 at Koot’s will be treated to pedal steel, classic country-western sensibilities, and maybe even a little stand-up comedy.
“I really like to engage with the crowd and tell jokes. I’m not one to be background noise, so if it takes a few covers and jokes to draw in the audience, that’s exactly what I am going to do. I want people to leave with a smile on their faces,” said Bellin.
Backstories is part of a by-weekly column profiling Alaskans (and the occasional visitor) in 750 words or less.