Eight months ago, Alaskan-born Danny Resnick embarked on a new musical journey. Although he was already a seasoned musician, he had spent much of his career playing supporting roles. This time, however, he wanted to step into the limelight as the lead singer for Florida-based rockers Astoria State.
"It's been a really crazy ride so far," explained Resnick in a recent phone interview. "I think we've played 50 shows in 26 states."
But Astoria State isn't just playing minor gigs. As the opening band for The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Astoria State has been enjoying sold out crowds across the country.
"The reception we've been getting has been absolutely amazing! All the shows have had super high energy and great crowd participation," said Resnick.
But no show has excited the band as much as their upcoming April 2 performance at Koot's.
"It will be our first time playing in Alaska, so [fellow Alaskan] Cameron Horst and I stoked to play in front of friends and family. We're also pretty pumped to show off Alaska to our other band members who have never been here before," said Resnick.
In honor of their triumphant return to the Last Frontier, Astoria State has whipped up some killer VIP packages for the show. For $80, fans get a private 2-song performance, photos with the band, pizza, signed merch, and concert tickets.
"We really wanted to do it big for our hometown, so this is a pretty unique VIP package that we're super stoked about," said Resnick.
Doors for the April 2 performance are at 7pm, with local band Rival Dads opening the show at 8pm. Astoria State is slated to take the Koot's stage at 9pm. General admission is $20. Tickets and VIP packages are available for purchase at Koots.com.