There may be a chill in the air, but the Anchorage Symphony is heating things up with a night of R-E-S-P-E-C-T and hot hits made famous by Aretha Franklin! On Saturday, October 29th, the ASO is joined by vocal powerhouses Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy award nominee Ryan Shaw for Aretha: A Tribute. Audience members are invited to sing along, and dance in their seats to the music made famous by the incomparable Queen of Soul. Hits including A Natural Woman, Think, Chain of Fools, Respect, Amazing Grace, and many others.

Multiple Grammy winner Aretha Franklin was a gifted singer and pianist. She started performing at a young age by touring with her father's traveling revival show. On a visit to New York City, she met with record executives and signed with Columbia Records. Over her decades-long career, Aretha released several popular singles, many of which are now considered classics. In 1987 she became the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2008 she won her 18th Grammy Award, making her one of the most honored artists in Grammy history. Aretha Franklin is also the only artist to perform at THREE presidential inaugurations! (Carter, Clinton, and Obama)



